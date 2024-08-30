Ryan Salame, FTX's former executive serving a 7.5-year sentence, has retracted his legal motion to compel the government to honor his plea deal. The decision comes as his long-time partner, Michelle Bond, now faces federal charges, prompting a strategic shift in their legal approach.

Salame initially filed the motion last week, claiming that prosecutors had coerced him into pleading guilty by suggesting they would drop their investigation into Bond, the mother of his child, according to a petition filed before the court last week. His plea was meant to shield Bond from legal repercussions, but with Bond's recent indictment on campaign finance charges, Salame has reconsidered his strategy.

A Sudden Change of Course

Salame's petition, submitted just before Bond's indictment became public, alleged that prosecutors improperly secured his guilty plea by implying they would cease their investigation into Bond. However, as Bond's legal situation took a turn for the worse, Salame's legal team decided to withdraw the petition, Coindesk reported.

Bond, the SEC's former lawyer and a prominent figure in the crypto advocacy community was charged in federal court on August 22 with multiple counts related to illegal campaign contributions. These charges stem from her unsuccessful 2022 Congressional campaign, during which she allegedly received unlawful contributions from Salame and other FTX employees.

Despite Salame's withdrawal, Judge Lewis Kaplan has reportedly ordered a hearing on the original petition, which will require Salame's presence as part of his bail conditions. This hearing will still explore whether the government honored the terms of Salame's plea deal despite his motion being retracted.

The Broader Implications

Bond's indictment and Salame's legal maneuvers highlight the intense scrutiny surrounding FTX's former executives. Bond now faces four serious charges, each carrying a potential five-year prison sentence if convicted. The unfolding legal drama between Salame and Bond could further expose the complexities of their involvement with FTX, a company already mired in scandal.

Salame was the Co-Chief Executive at FTX’s Bahamas subsidiary. His decision to plead guilty followed the impending trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, who was jailed for orchestrating a multi-billion fraud scheme.

At FTX, Salame was not only a key executive but also a prolific contributor to Republican political campaigns. He reportedly channeled $24 million to political parties. Additionally, prosecutors mentioned that Bankman Fried used Salame and other FTX executives as “straw donors.”