Crypto.com Targets Corporations: Launches Institutional Exchange in the US

The exchange will allow institutions to trade over 300 cryptocurrencies and 480 trading pairs.
The move comes as many American corporations show interest in holding Bitcoin.
Crypto.com, a major global cryptocurrency exchange, has expanded its presence in the United States with the launch of institutional services.
Institutional Crypto Exchange in the US
Announced yesterday (Tuesday), the exchange will operate under the brand Crypto.com Exchange, offering institutional services. The company already serves retail users in the US.
“Since testing an early version of the Crypto.com Exchange in the US in 2022, we have made significant investments in the Exchange’s technological capabilities and banking infrastructure, resulting in substantial global growth and positioning ourselves as the leading USD-supporting cryptocurrency exchange,” said Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com.
“We took the time to build the best possible product for institutional and advanced users worldwide, and we are now thrilled to fully introduce it in a market we remain optimistic about – the US.”
Challenging Coinbase’s Leadership
The launch of the institutional exchange comes at a time when many US corporations are exploring the idea of adding Bitcoin to their reserves. Microstrategy alone holds 461,000 Bitcoins, valued at approximately $48.5 billion. Other American companies holding Bitcoin include Tesla and Coinbase.
Interestingly, shareholders of tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta have also suggested that these firms should consider holding Bitcoin reserves.
While Coinbase dominates the US crypto market in both retail and institutional segments, global players like Crypto.com are gradually challenging its position.
According to the announcement, Crypto.com Exchange will enable institutions to trade over 300 cryptocurrencies and 480 trading pairs. The platform is designed to accommodate both active traders and passive users.
Additionally, the exchange will provide instant transfers to institutional clients via CUBIX and offer OTC trading services supported by FIX 4.4, WebSockets, and REST APIs. Clients can fund their accounts through direct Fedwire transfers from local bank accounts.
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
