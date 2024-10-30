Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Coinbase Introduces Instant Crypto Deposits with Visa Debit Cards

Wednesday, 30/10/2024 | 16:59 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • This new feature seeks to eliminate delays in transfers by enabling users to buy, sell, or trade crypto in real-time.
  • It allows Visa debit cardholders to integrate their cards with Coinbase.
Coinbase and Visa introduced real-time crypto deposits via Visa debit cards to offer instant access to digital currencies for US and EU customers.

Instant Crypto Transfers

The collaboration between the two giant entities promises to improve how people manage their cryptocurrency investments. With eligible Visa debit cards, users can reportedly deposit funds into their Coinbase accounts instantly, eliminating previous delays that slowed down transfers.

According to the official statement, the new feature enables crypto traders to buy, sell, or trade crypto in real-time, significantly lowering the barriers to entry and making it easier for newcomers to navigate the market.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Coinbase to help service their customers’ money movement needs," Yanilsa Gonzalez Ore, the Head of Visa Direct, North America for Visa, mentioned.

"Providing real-time account funding using Visa Direct and an eligible Visa debit card means that those Coinbase users with an eligible Visa debit card know that they can take advantage of trading opportunities day and night.”

According to Visa, the collaboration links the cryptocurrency space with traditional financial services. It reportedly allows Visa debit cardholders to integrate their cards with their Coinbase accounts for immediate transfers.

Regulatory Clarity

While this partnership expands Coinbase's reach in both the US and the EU, regulatory frameworks in these regions play a significant role, Coindesk reported. The European Union has been proactive in establishing clearer regulations for the crypto industry, such as the recently adopted Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation .

Recently, Coinbase and Tether introduced blockchain and artificial intelligence tools aimed at enhancing privacy and autonomy in decentralized space. According to the entities, the new tools seek to improve how developers interact with blockchain technology by giving them more control and privacy.

The new software also allows developers to create peer-to-peer (P2P ) AI applications useful across various devices, including low-cost mobile phones and high-end servers. In a statement, Paolo Ardoino, Tether's CEO, noted that the SDK is highly modular and can support different models that customize AI functions to various needs.

Besides that, all data and processes run on-device to enhance by ensuring that all the aspects are decentralized and secure in the P2P infrastructure.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
