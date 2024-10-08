Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Bybit Partners with Nordic Blockchain Association to Promote Web 3 Innovation

Tuesday, 08/10/2024 | 20:16 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The association aims to promote blockchain adoption and educational initiatives in the region.
  • A major event resulting from this collaboration is the Nordic Blockchain Conference 2025.
Bybit partnered with the Nordic Blockchain Association (NBA) to foster innovation and growth within the regional blockchain ecosystem. The partnership is reportedly part of the NBA's effort to create a better blockchain community in the Nordics.

Building a Blockchain Ecosystem

The association aims to address challenges related to blockchain adoption and promote educational initiatives. Bybit's involvement promises to further these goals, leveraging the exchange's global influence to enhance local and international collaboration.

Commenting about the partnership, Jakob Mikkel Hansen, the CEO and Board Member of the Nordic Blockchain Association, said: "We are excited that such a large and important international company as Bybit has joined the Nordic Blockchain Association as a member.

"This once again shows that the Nordic region has an important role to play in the global blockchain ecosystem. We look forward to creating value, raising awareness, and promoting education with our new community partner, Bybit."

Nordic Blockchain Conference

One of the main highlights of this collaboration will be the Nordic Blockchain Conference 2025 (NBC25), the largest blockchain and Web3 event in the region.

Recently, Kazakhstan awarded Bybit a full license approval. According to the firm, the license, awarded by the Astana Financial Service Authority, strengthens its expansion in the region. It enables the company to provide a range of crypto services as part of its ongoing global expansion.

Kazakhstan is among the important crypto hubs attracting important firms, especially with its regulatory tightening in other parts of the world. With the new license, Bybit now offers digital asset trading, custody services, and investment management to users in the region and at the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Additionally, Bybit received a provisional license from the Dubai regulator two years after setting its headquarters in the Middle Eastern city. This approval brings the exchange closer to becoming a fully licensed Virtual Asset Service Provider in Dubai.

Notably, the provisional license is non-operational and was issued by the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority. Bybit also obtained a preliminary Minimum Viable Product license in Dubai to comply with global regulations for digital assets.

Nordic Blockchain Association
Bybit
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams.

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24.

