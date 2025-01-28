Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Binance Faces Fresh Trouble in France: Probe Alleges Fraud, Money Laundering

Tuesday, 28/01/2025 | 17:03 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • According to a report by Reuters, prosecutors claim Binance failed to report suspicious activities and operated in the region illegally.
  • Binance denied all allegations, calling them outdated and pledging to fight the charges.
Binance

Binance is facing yet another regulatory storm in France. The country's authorities have now launched a criminal investigation against crypto exchange, alleging tax fraud, money laundering, and illegal operations tied to drug trafficking.

According to a report by Reuters, the investigation, led by France's financial crime unit (JUNALCO), accuses Binance of facilitating money laundering linked to drug trafficking. The case spans between 2019 and 2024.

Alleged Failure in Reporting Suspicious Activities

Prosecutors claim the platform failed to report suspicious activities and operated without necessary approvals in France and other European Union countries. Complaints from users who said they lost money due to misleading communication and unlicensed trading practices fueled the probe. Binance, in a statement, denied all allegations, calling them outdated and vowing to fight the charges.

This is not the first time Binance has clashed with Paris watchdogs. In 2023, public prosecutors investigated Binance France over the 'illegal' provision of crypto services before it was licensed.

While defending the crypto exchange Former CEO Changpeng Zhao, Binance dismissed the report, saying the exchange received a surprise visit from the local authorities prior to the investigation. Zhao added that the inspections was usual for banks and also crypto companies.

Elsewhere, Zhao pleaded guilty to violating US anti-money laundering laws in 2023, the same year. Consequently, Binance paid a $4.3 billion penalty as part of the settlement.

US prosecutors accused the company of ignoring over 100,000 suspicious transactions linked to criminal activities, including terrorism financing. The company's troubles extend beyond the US and France. Australia's corporate watchdog recently sued Binance for allegedly denying retail customers proper protections.

Binance's Response

Binance has repeatedly claimed it is improving its compliance. The company praised its services, pointing to advancements in anti-money laundering protocols and enhanced employee training. Binance says it has adopted global standards for Know-Your-Customer processes to combat illicit activity.

Despite these assurances, French prosecutors argue that the company's actions have harmed investors. The Financial Action Task Force has also warned that cryptocurrency remains a haven for financial crimes, highlighting the risks in the industry.

Binance's mounting legal woes reflect broader challenges in the cryptocurrency world. Interestingly, a wave of bankruptcies in 2022 revealed widespread fraud across major crypto platforms, leaving millions of investors in financial ruin.

Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
