Zyfi Announces Launch of Community Sale for Whitelisted Users and Public Participants

Zyfi has announced the launch of its community sale for whitelisted users and public investors. Zyfi provides the best on-chain experiences, leveraging Paymaster and Intents powered by ZKsync. After successfully completing a $3 million private funding, Zyfi is now nearing its token launch event (TGE) with a final community round to allow early adopters to participate in the Zyfi token journey.
Zyfi has established partnerships with several prominent platforms, including SyncSwap, PancakeSwap, and Koi Finance, to serve as their official paymaster. Zyfi helps them provide the best on-chain experiences, such as gas-free transactions and allowing users to pay gas with any token, whether using EOAs or Smart Wallets.
Zyfi has already processed over 1.5M transactions for more than 200,000 users on ZKsync and has deployed its smart contracts on three other chains: Cronos zkEVM, Abstract (backed by Pudgy Penguins), and PlayFi.
Powered by an API that streamlines protocol complexities, Zyfi's approach not only simplifies user experiences but also democratizes access, enabling broader on-chain engagement without the hassle of managing ETH for gas.
On October 8, Zyfi revealed a checker to participate in their community sale to purchase their ZFI token. The community sale is divided into two main phases: a Whitelist Phase, offering first access to Zyfi's partners and community, followed by a Public Phase open to everyone. The Whitelist Phase presents various advantages, such as the opportunity to invest 24 hours before the public sale and receive a 10% cashback in ZK on the investment amount (e.g., $10,000 invested = $1,000 worth in ZK). The Public Phase is open to anyone who believes in Zyfi's vision of building the best on-chain experiences leveraging Paymasters and Intents, with the same terms as the Whitelist Phase but without the ZK reward.
The checker is now live, allowing users to determine which sale event they can participate in, providing advantages for whitelisted users while giving everyone the opportunity to invest.
The ZFI token is a utility token that can be used to pay gas fees on the Zyfi platform and Zyfi’s integration partners. Holders who choose to pay gas fees with ZFI benefit from a direct 20% discount on the total gas cost, making transactions more cost-effective. Additionally, ZFI is the only way to acquire stZFI, the governance token of the Zyfi DAO. By holding and staking ZFI tokens, users can participate in Zyfi governance, with 30% of the total supply under their control, influencing key decisions such as fee activation, reward allocation, and grant distribution. Stakers will also earn an APY in Zyfi staking points based on their staked amount.
About Zyfi
Zyfi (https://www.zyfi.org/) is dedicated to enhancing on-chain experiences by utilizing technologies such as Paymaster and Intents. Through these innovations, Zyfi aims to streamline transaction processes and broaden accessibility for users within the digital asset space.