Tottenham Hotspur Partners with Global Online Trading Platform AIMS

Friday, 13/09/2024 | 10:30 GMT
  • Tottenham Hotspur has announced a new multi-year partnership with AIMS.
Tottenham Hotspurs

Tottenham Hotspur has today announced a new multi-year partnership with AIMS, a leading global trading brokerage, to become the Club’s Official Online Trading Partner.

The partnership will see AIMS engage with the Club’s global fanbase through a variety of digital and social media campaigns.The official launch took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on 13th September, where representatives from both AIMS and Tottenham Hotspur were present to celebrate the new collaboration.

Tottenham Hotspurs and AIMS

Ryan Norys, Chief Revenue Officer at Tottenham Hotspur, said: “We are delighted to welcome AIMS as our Official Online Trading Partner. Their commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with our Club values. We look forward to working together to deliver exciting and engaging content that will resonate with our supporters globally.”

Aaron Chang, CEO of AIMS Group, said: "We are incredibly excited to partner with Tottenham Hotspur, a club that embodies the same values of ambition, integrity, and excellence that we uphold at AIMS. This partnership is not just about brand alignment; it's about creating meaningful connections with football fans and trading communities around the world. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will drive mutual growth and success."

Founded in 2015, AIMS is dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions to clients worldwide. With a strong focus on integrity and customer success, AIMS offers a comprehensive range of trading services tailored to meet the diverse needs of both individual and institutional investors.

For more information, visit the official AIMS website or follow AIMS on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

sports-sponsorship
Tottenham Hotspur
Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale. Speakers: Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec

  Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX's strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure.

  Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia's RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association

  Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.

  IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider's perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx

