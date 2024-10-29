The Trading Contest on SimpleFX's 10th Birthday

One-of-a-kind anniversary has to be celebrated with a special event. That's why SimpleFX would like to invite you to compete in a trading contest with a 100,000 USD prize pool. Sounds tempting, doesn't it?
What will the contest look like?
SimpleFX trading competition will last four weeks. The goal for traders is to acquire as high ROI as possible. Keep in mind that the platform wants to encourage as many traders as possible with multiple rewards. The 100 000 USD and 10 000 SFX Coins prize pool consists of various prizes. The highest goes to the winner of the whole competition, but does it mean that some false start automatically eliminates you from winning the contest? Absolutely not! SimpleFX prepared weekly and final rewards for many traders and affiliates, not only the winners. You have a chance to win prizes every week!
The platform has experience in providing this type of trading competition for its affiliate partners. Now, SimpleFX crosses another border and reaches even higher. Even though the preparation and effort are significant, the foundation in terms of technology and flow has been developed before. What does it mean to you? You will get features explicitly tailored to users, live data, a landing page dedicated to the competition, together with a brand-new SimpleFX homepage. Traders may expand their knowledge about traded assets and about the platform itself.
Trading on your terms
There are several brokers that focus directly on a narrow set of assets or categories of financial instruments. When it comes to the offer, SimpleFX makes it convenient for every type of trader. Even though this online broker uses state-of-the-art solutions, starting with blockchain technology, everyone can find their favourite trading category during the trading contest.
Cutting-edge technology comes together with cryptocurrencies. SimpleFX gives access to multiple cryptos, from Bitcoin and Ethereum to various altcoins, giving unique investment opportunities. Does it mean that a more traditional approach is not welcomed? Absolutely not! Traders eager to discover the world of forex can choose between major and exotic currency pairs. Commodities and metals can also play a vital role in an investor's portfolio, with the examples of oil or gold in the very first place.
Moreover, SimpleFX provides alternatives for traders willing to engage in the stock market, whether they want to choose equities or indices. Multiple American, European, and Asian assets are available to trade on the SimpleFX platform. You have a chance to invest in the most popular indexes, such as S&P500, NASDAQ, or recently emerging DAX40. When it comes to the direct stock market, SimpleFX offers NVIDIA and Tesla, which are closely related to BTC Microstrategy, and over a hundred other equities available for trading.
Ten years of development
SimpleFX has been expanding borders from day one. As a pioneer in developing blockchain in the online brokers' market, the platform focused on making trading simple, secure, and fast at the same time. This mission hasn't changed for the last ten years. And it will never change.
With blockchain technology, SimpleFX entered into a world of unlimited possibilities regarding payment methods. The platform constantly expands its possibilities to extend its offer. For a very long time, traders could make a deposit with numerous cryptocurrencies. This possibility shows how adaptable SimpleFX is to emerging technologies. Traders can make their deposits in over 50 cryptocurrencies. For some of them, such as Ethereum, Tron, BNB, and Tether, SFX prepared a unique Stake & Earn the opportunity to earn in a passive way.
During the trading contest, you have a chance to pick various payment methods. In 2024, SimpleFX opened up for another way of making deposits on the platform. The Mauritius license, which was acquired by the SFX earlier this year, allows the use of more traditional payment methods. Traders can choose whether to use their cryptocurrencies or pick methods such as credit cards or standard bank transfers. SimpleFX always aims to create a trading experience that is as convenient as possible.
SimpleFX: customers in the very first place
The platform can present several awards that prove how versatile and open-minded SimpleFX is. Honours in areas such as mobile app or the platform's functionality come together with a rewarded support team. It shows that the platform cares about its users in many ways.
Those are the reasons why a trading contest organised by SimpleFX can be more than a thrilling adventure. The platform gives access to multiple payment methods and trading assets and cares about users and their needs. Moreover, SimpleFX commits 100,000 USD to a total prize pool for the most successful traders.