Strong 2024 Sets the Tone for INFINOX’s Ambitious 2025

It looks like 2025 will be a revolutionary year for INFINOX. The CFD Broker is prepared to continue its remarkable 2024 with even greater expansion, innovation, and trust-building initiatives. The mission is clear and simple: redefine what it means to be a leading global broker.

Let us Reflect on INFINOX's 2024 Performance

INFINOX’s 2024 was nothing short of remarkable. A 400% increase in gross revenue which speaks volumes about how much traders and partners value their relationship with the INFINOX brand. But it’s not just about the numbers—it’s a reflection of the value INFINOX continues to bring to its users. Along with that, there was a 52% increase in Gross Deposits and a 48% increase in volume traded, marking significant progress in client engagement and market presence. With these impressive numbers, is INFINOX setting a new bar that could leave the competition trailing as it aims for even greater figures in 2025?

Breaking New Ground: Global Expansion in 2025

The world is constantly evolving, and we know that INFINOX is ready to meet new challenges head-on. In 2024, the company expanded into six new regions – but where will INFINOX go next? One thing is clear - this year, INFINOX will focus on further expanding its presence based on demand from traders and partners. Major expos, including the Money Expo 2025 in Mexico, Colombia, and Dubai, will play a key role in strengthening INFINOX’s global presence and connecting with more markets.

INFINOX's Alpine Sponsorship Goes Beyond Branding

2025 marks the second year of INFINOX’s third-year contract with BWT Alpine Formula One Team. This partnership has already proven successful in elevating INFINOX’s brand and commitment to performance. INFINOX is excited about what the next year holds and looks forward to even more positive results. It’s not just about putting a logo on a car; it’s about embracing innovation, pushing boundaries, and driving excellence in everything INFINOX does.

A Look Ahead: What Traders and Partners Can Expect in 2025

Innovation is at the core of INFINOX’s vision for 2025 and beyond. From AI-powered insights to advanced risk management tools, INFINOX is preparing to equip traders with next-generation tools to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market. But for INFINOX, innovation is about more than just technology. It’s about delivering personalized support and localized services to ensure traders succeed, wherever they are. In addition, INFINOX is developing Partners 2.0, a project that will transform its partner relationships. Lee Holmes, Executive Management, stated, "We want to redefine the market, not just lead it. 2025 is the year we push the limits, creating new opportunities for traders and partners worldwide."

About INFINOX

INFINOX is a market-leading global, multi-regulated online brokerage that allows clients to trade a multi-asset class of CFDs. Founded in 2009, it forms strong relationships with partners and provides world-class service to its clients around the world. Its business is built on its core values of Integrity, Ambition, Excellence, and Inspiration.