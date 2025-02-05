Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

RapidCents Enhances Merchant Payment Processing and Chargeback Protection with DeepSeek AI
RapidCents Enhances Merchant Payment Processing and Chargeback Protection with DeepSeek AI

Wednesday, 05/02/2025 | 14:22 GMT by FM
  The investment aims to cover the development of the application
Rapidcents

RapidCents, the payment processing platform, that specializes in secure transactions and automated billing, has announced an expansion to better serve merchants across North America. The investment aims to cover the development of the application and the investment of USD 500,000 in advanced AI infrastructure and specialized hardware + GPUs, according to the organization, which was led by Founder and CEO Mani Rahnama.

As a result, Rahnama says this major investment in machine learning is expected to lead to major advances in fraud protection, chatbot assistance, security, and marketing. These developments — which Rahnama said condensed projected timelines — explained that “There’s a growth roadmap that could have taken two to three years is now deliverable in less than six months with our AI platform.” And we are doubling down on our company to accelerate progress and better serve our merchants.”

Virtual Terminals: Process Payments on-the-go

The RapidCents platform today includes an intuitive virtual terminal that allows merchants to take payments from anywhere. This function is advantageous for businesses with orders from the phone or email and those with no point-of-sale system. The solution seeks to empower companies of all sizes with fast and transparent payment experiences, by enabling merchants to securely accept credit cards regardless of location.

Subscription Payments: Automated Billing

Recurring billing is important for many subscription-based businesses, fitness facilities, and SaaS providers. RapidCents automates these recurring payment cycles with the least human participation. Its service is designed to allow businesses to automate billing and minimize mistakes, better manage cash flow, and keep customers in the longer term.

Introduction to Chargeback Protection

“Chargebacks can have a serious impact on a business operation, and erode trust,” Rahnama said. “RapidCents significantly reduces this risk by including in its low-fee payment processor over 70 machine-learning-based fraud-detection parameters. Such an approach helps maintain compliance, limit financial losses, and protect merchants’ revenue streams.”

Integrated Engineering Capabilities and customized Solutions

RapidCents enables integration with popular platforms such as WooCommerce and Microsoft 365 via simple plug-ins or sophisticated API connections. Key features of the platform include multi-currency support, subscription management, and detailed analytics. This payment plugin empowers businesses to tailor payment flows to meet their specific requirements while also maintaining a regulatory balance via a built-in chargeback prevention system.

RapidCents

Investing in AI infrastructure in a smart way

The recent Investment in AI hardware and GPUs by RapidCents supports the machine learning program through DeepSeek V3, 671B. The technology, already in immersive heavy training, boosts chatbot functions or security protocols, fraud detection even marketing. According to Rahnama, the initiative allows for more rapid and resilient growth across various aspects of the company, noting that future iterations of RapidCents will now be able to deploy “in a month” which would take years without AI.

About RapidCents

RapidCents is a payment processing solution that includes secure virtual terminals, automated recurring billing, and powerful chargeback protection. Through AI-guided attributes and advanced crypto security protocols, RapidCents is built to help merchants from all verticals who need fast, scalable, and secure payment options. Users can learn more, by visiting https://rapidcents.com.

