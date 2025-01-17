Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

NEXT BASKET Announces NEBA Token, Powering its Web3 E-commerce Ecosystem
NEXT BASKET Announces NEBA Token, Powering its Web3 E-commerce Ecosystem

Friday, 17/01/2025 | 14:02 GMT
  • End customers of online stores receive bonuses in NEBA Tokens for every purchase.
NEXT BASKET is a software platform for building online stores based on artificial intelligence. Sales are currently taking place on 4 continents.

The company has already released for private sales its NEBAtoken with a price of $0.04 (see difference: planned public launch price $0.20).

NEXT BASKET, with the help of sales revenue from NEBAToken, lays the foundation for the world's first decentralized online stores and marketplace platforms. Decentralization in e-commerce, achieved through blockchain technology, eliminates intermediaries and offers numerous advantages.

Utilities of NEBA Token!

NEBA Token is the foundation of the online store loyalty program built on the NEXT BASKET platform that incentivizes customers and merchants. End customers of online stores receive bonuses in NEBA Tokens for every purchase.

Bonuses are added directly to their crypto wallets, and merchants who own online stores must purchase tokens to fund these bonuses. In return, they receive free access to the NEXT BASKET platform, creating a sustainable growth and value model, as well as a steadily increasing NEBA Token price.

What and why?

Where are we now: The current online models in the Web2 universe have already run out of options for their development, despite the advent of AI.

Where do we want to go: The only way to qualitatively change e-commerce is to enter the Web3 environment, leveraging blockchain for decentralized operations.

Why decentralized Web3 e-commerce?

More revenue: Blockchain-enabled decentralization eliminates middlemen, allowing merchants to retain more of the profits.

More secure: Blockchain technology ensures transparency and protection against hacking attacks for both online stores and customer accounts.

Cheaper: Transaction and logistics costs are reduced through blockchain-driven efficiencies.
Faster: Streamlined blockchain processes enable faster delivery and better service.

How is this project different from anything else?

Innovation: The world's first decentralized Web3 online stores and marketplace platforms.
Real business: NEXT BASKET is a proven and growing business, already established on a global level.

Technological basis: The combination of blockchain and artificial intelligence provides unique advantages for merchants and customers.

Why invest in NEBA Token?

Opportunity for big profit: The price of NEBA Token is expected to reach $3.50 in the first year. You create the future: You participate in building the foundations of Web3 online commerce

How are your interests protected?

Guaranteed rising price: The need for the continuous purchase of tokens by online store owners guarantees the constant increase of the price of NEBA Token on crypto exchanges.
Liquidity provided: About half of the proceeds are dedicated to providing liquidity and maintaining the price of the NEBA Token.

Unique Tokenomics

Tokenomics set up as a balance sheet: See the world's first Tokenomics made with both token and fiat money revenues and expenses aligned.

Traceability and clarity: The tokenomics clearly show every token and every dollar and their purposes.

Financial part

NEBA Token is issuing 1 billion tokens and plans to acquire $30 million from sales.
The majority of this amount is used for marketing and for the development of the NEXT BASKET ecosystem.

Join the future

NEBA Token is not just a cryptocurrency, but part of a real and proven business that is changing e-commerce. Take the opportunity to invest in this project now

The private sale has already started - secure your place in the future of Web3 eCommerce. Visit the company website for more info.

Next3

tokens
