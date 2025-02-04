Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

New Era, New Tools: FXBO and Deus X Pay Transform Forex with Digital Assets
New Era, New Tools: FXBO and Deus X Pay Transform Forex with Digital Assets

Tuesday, 04/02/2025
  This partnership helps Deus X Pay's deliver frictionless finance for FX brokers.
FXBO, a premier CRM provider for forex brokers, has announced today their partnership to establish a seamless integration, empowering brokers to expand their market reach and enhance their operational efficiencies with Deus X Pay, a regulated institutional stablecoin payment provider. FXBO - lauded as “The Ultimate Forex CRM” - offers brokerage firms tools for efficient client relationship management, client retention, and acquisition.

Deus X Pay’s Chief Commercial Officer, Greg Gardner, expressed his enthusiasm, "This partnership is a significant step forward in our mission to deliver frictionless finance for brokers in the FX industry. By leveraging stablecoins and digital assets, we are reshaping the broader financial landscape through seamless, innovative solutions that enable brokers to drive growth.”

What this integration means for FX brokers:

Seamless FXBO/Deus X Pay Integration: Effortlessly enable crypto deposits and withdrawals, fully integrated with FXBO's CRM and back-office platform.

Flexible SDK & Payment Links: Streamlined SDK API integration complements existing deposit methods, while custom payment links allow tailored, efficient client transactions.

Dynamic Payment Flexibility: Built-in overpayment and underpayment tolerances ensure smooth processing, even with slight payment discrepancies.

Uncompromising Compliance: Advanced AML and transaction monitoring ensure brokers receive clean crypto, safeguarding regulatory standards.

Scalable & Cost-Effective: Zero implementation fees, no monthly minimums, and a pay-as-you-go model empower brokers to expand profitably in emerging markets.

Dmitriy Petrenko, Chief Executive Officer of FXBO, commented "At FXBO, we’re dedicated to equipping brokers with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive market. Our integration with Deus X Pay represents a significant milestone, enabling our clients to benefit from faster, more secure payment processing solutions.”

This partnership sets a new standard for brokers seeking to combine operational efficiency with state-of-the-art payment solutions while bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital payments and ensuring regulatory compliance and innovation go hand in hand.

payments
