Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Thought Leadership
> Intergiro and FinchTrade Partner to Bridge Fiat and Crypto Ecosystems
Disclaimer

Intergiro and FinchTrade Partner to Bridge Fiat and Crypto Ecosystems

Wednesday, 09/10/2024 | 10:05 GMT by FM
Disclaimer
  • The partnership will foster embedded banking and instant liquidity for Web 3.0.
intergiro

FinchTrade, a Swiss OTC & crypto liquidity provider, and Intergiro, a Swedish Banking as a Service (BaaS) provider, have announced a strategic partnership to bridge the gap between traditional banking and cryptocurrency ecosystems, and address key challenges for crypto-oriented businesses. This partnership will deliver streamlined financial solutions and instant on/off-ramp options, making it easier for crypto businesses to serve their users more efficiently and drive growth.

Two integrated solutions for Web 3.0

Intergiro and FinchTrade deliver two complementary solutions designed to create a seamless financial experience. These solutions are:

Intergiro’s embedded banking solutions

Intergiro provides exchanges with embedded banking services to offer both fiat and crypto solutions to their users. This includes:

  • Instant on-ramp – users can instantly deposit fiat funds via bank transfers or card acquiring into an embedded bank account, providing real-time access to fiat services with zero friction.
  • Instant off-ramp – users can manage, spend, and withdraw funds instantly through white-label debit cards or bank transfers. This flexibility allows them to withdraw cash at ATMs, make everyday purchases with debit cards, or transfer funds to other IBAN accounts, ensuring a flawless and user-friendly experience.

FinchTrade’s instant liquidity-FinchTrade equips crypto exchanges, card acquirers, crypto payment processors, and OTC platforms with access to a wide range of trading assets and instant settlement capabilities. This ensures businesses can seamlessly handle large transaction volumes and manage real-time settlements when banking with Intergiro, offering immediate access to liquidity for trading, payments, and other financial operations. Similarly, clients can scale their operations without the risk of delays, a key advantage in the fast-paced Web 3.0 financial landscape.

Driving market innovation and customer experience

Not only will this partnership simplify operations, but it will also remove obstacles for crypto exchanges and empower them to offer a wider range of financial services to their users. By integrating fiat payments, settlements, and instant currency conversions, exchanges can deliver a smoother, more comprehensive experience for end-users to drive engagement and loyalty.

Nick Root, CEO of Intergiro, commented: “Our collaboration with FinchTrade addresses key needs by enabling embedded fiat services for crypto platforms and providing real-time liquidity. We’re offering a solution that equips businesses to thrive in both the traditional, digital and virtual economy.”Yuri Berg, Board Member of FinchTrade, added: “This partnership is a game-changer for crypto exchanges, card acquirers, and payment processors. By providing immediate access to deep liquidity and instant settlements when banking with Intergiro, we’re equipping businesses to scale rapidly and stay ahead in the ever-evolving Web 3.0 landscape.”

About FinchTrade

FinchTrade (http://finchtrade.com/) specializes in digital asset liquidity and investment tools. It offers technology-driven trading, investment, and custodial solutions in the cryptocurrency sector. FinchTrade has also developed MarketGuard, a plug-and-play AML & KYC solution for Web3 companies.

About Intergiro

Intergiro connects the digital economy by embedding banking into business systems and products. Thousands of internet platforms use Intergiro’s core suite of payment APIs to increase revenue, reduce costs, and drive engagement.

FinchTrade, a Swiss OTC & crypto liquidity provider, and Intergiro, a Swedish Banking as a Service (BaaS) provider, have announced a strategic partnership to bridge the gap between traditional banking and cryptocurrency ecosystems, and address key challenges for crypto-oriented businesses. This partnership will deliver streamlined financial solutions and instant on/off-ramp options, making it easier for crypto businesses to serve their users more efficiently and drive growth.

Two integrated solutions for Web 3.0

Intergiro and FinchTrade deliver two complementary solutions designed to create a seamless financial experience. These solutions are:

Intergiro’s embedded banking solutions

Intergiro provides exchanges with embedded banking services to offer both fiat and crypto solutions to their users. This includes:

  • Instant on-ramp – users can instantly deposit fiat funds via bank transfers or card acquiring into an embedded bank account, providing real-time access to fiat services with zero friction.
  • Instant off-ramp – users can manage, spend, and withdraw funds instantly through white-label debit cards or bank transfers. This flexibility allows them to withdraw cash at ATMs, make everyday purchases with debit cards, or transfer funds to other IBAN accounts, ensuring a flawless and user-friendly experience.

FinchTrade’s instant liquidity-FinchTrade equips crypto exchanges, card acquirers, crypto payment processors, and OTC platforms with access to a wide range of trading assets and instant settlement capabilities. This ensures businesses can seamlessly handle large transaction volumes and manage real-time settlements when banking with Intergiro, offering immediate access to liquidity for trading, payments, and other financial operations. Similarly, clients can scale their operations without the risk of delays, a key advantage in the fast-paced Web 3.0 financial landscape.

Driving market innovation and customer experience

Not only will this partnership simplify operations, but it will also remove obstacles for crypto exchanges and empower them to offer a wider range of financial services to their users. By integrating fiat payments, settlements, and instant currency conversions, exchanges can deliver a smoother, more comprehensive experience for end-users to drive engagement and loyalty.

Nick Root, CEO of Intergiro, commented: “Our collaboration with FinchTrade addresses key needs by enabling embedded fiat services for crypto platforms and providing real-time liquidity. We’re offering a solution that equips businesses to thrive in both the traditional, digital and virtual economy.”Yuri Berg, Board Member of FinchTrade, added: “This partnership is a game-changer for crypto exchanges, card acquirers, and payment processors. By providing immediate access to deep liquidity and instant settlements when banking with Intergiro, we’re equipping businesses to scale rapidly and stay ahead in the ever-evolving Web 3.0 landscape.”

About FinchTrade

FinchTrade (http://finchtrade.com/) specializes in digital asset liquidity and investment tools. It offers technology-driven trading, investment, and custodial solutions in the cryptocurrency sector. FinchTrade has also developed MarketGuard, a plug-and-play AML & KYC solution for Web3 companies.

About Intergiro

Intergiro connects the digital economy by embedding banking into business systems and products. Thousands of internet platforms use Intergiro’s core suite of payment APIs to increase revenue, reduce costs, and drive engagement.

Topics
Web 3.0
Disclaimer

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

Thought Leadership

Featured Videos

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
More Videos

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

  • Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}