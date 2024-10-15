Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Thought Leadership
> From Startup to Global Leader: Deriv's 25-Year Journey
Disclaimer

From Startup to Global Leader: Deriv's 25-Year Journey

Tuesday, 15/10/2024 | 04:30 GMT by FM
Disclaimer
  • The company has achieved significant milestones this year, including a new co-leadership structure, the opening of offices in the UK and Senegal, and recognition through prestigious awards.
Key milestones in Deriv’s 25 Year Journey
Key milestones in Deriv’s 25 Year Journey

Deriv, a renowned name in the financial industry, marks its 25th anniversary today, celebrating a quarter-century of growth and achievement. The company has achieved significant milestones this year, including a new co-leadership structure, the opening of offices in the UK and Senegal, and recognition through prestigious awards.

Deriv has become a global leader in online trading, serving over 2.5 million clients worldwide and facilitating over $650 billion in monthly trading volume; a success driven by Deriv's dedication to innovation, advanced trading platforms, diverse range of assets, and comprehensive educational resources.

“Today is a big day for Deriv. When I step back and look at how much we have grown and achieved since we started out 25 years ago, there is a lot of pride in our successes”, said Jean-Yves Sireau. “This is exactly what keeps us focused on everything Deriv wants to achieve in the next 25 years."

Technology, especially AI and automation tools, will continue to be a driving force in Deriv's ongoing evolution. We are dedicated to leveraging these advancements to make our systems more secure, protect customer data, and ensure we remain compliant with all relevant regulations. By embracing these innovations, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing clients with a seamless and secure trading experience, while also ensuring Deriv remains competitive in the industry.

Deriv Founder and CEO Jean-Yves Sireau with co-CEO Rakshit Choudhary
Deriv Founder and CEO Jean-Yves Sireau with co-CEO Rakshit Choudhary

25 Years of Deriv: Key Milestones in 2024

  • Dual leadership: Deriv transitioned to a co-leadership model, promoting Rakshit Choudhary to co-CEO alongside founder Jean-Yves Sireau. A move leveraging the diverse experiences of both leaders, enhancing decision-making as the company accelerates its growth strategy.
  • Accreditations for its Investment in People: Deriv's commitment to its employees has been recognised with prestigious accolades, including the 'Investors in People Platinum' accreditation and 'Great Place to Work' certifications across seven offices. Deriv was also named one of 'Cyprus's Best Workplaces™ 2024' and earned a spot on the 'Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services and Insurance 2024' list in the UK.
  • A Year of Award Wins: Deriv's achievements were recognised on a global stage this year, with the company receiving accolades such as 'Affiliate Programme of the Year' at the Forex Expo Dubai 2024, 'Best Customer Support' at the Global Forex Awards, and both 'Most Trusted Broker' and 'Best Trading Experience (LATAM)' at the Ultimate Fintech Global Awards 2024.
  • Global Office Expansion: Deriv opened a second office in the UK - London, and Rwanda.

"Being recognised for our commitment to trust and service in our 25th year is especially meaningful," said Rakshit Choudhary, co-CEO at Deriv. With our eyes firmly set on global expansion, our people and our values will continue to steer us on our mission to make trading accessible to anyone, anywhere.”

Deriv Takes Action for a Sustainable Future

Deriv has set out a long-term vision for social responsibility to support projects that contribute to global sustainability and community well-being.

Deriv sponsors Kahuna's Patagonia mission in January 2024
Deriv sponsors Kahuna's Patagonia mission in January 2024

2024 CSR Initiatives:

  • Aided TECHO a youth-led nonprofit in Asunción, Paraguay, focused on housing solutions for communities
  • Collaborated with DuHope, a Rwandan NGO helping women in need of support
  • Supported Puttinu Cares, a children's cancer support group in Malta
  • Backed the Kahuna Patagonia expedition, which combined adventurous endeavours with scientific, environmental research.

“Beyond 2024, Deriv will expand its social responsibility initiatives across the regions where it operates. We are committed to creating a better future, making a positive impact by serving local and global communities through action-based, scalable and sustainable initiatives," added Sireau.

Deriv's Vision for the Next 25 Years

Building on its strong foundation, Deriv is poised for continued growth and innovation in the years to come. With a future-proof leadership model, a client-centric approach, and a commitment to pushing boundaries, Deriv is well-positioned to lead the next era of online trading.

Deriv, a renowned name in the financial industry, marks its 25th anniversary today, celebrating a quarter-century of growth and achievement. The company has achieved significant milestones this year, including a new co-leadership structure, the opening of offices in the UK and Senegal, and recognition through prestigious awards.

Deriv has become a global leader in online trading, serving over 2.5 million clients worldwide and facilitating over $650 billion in monthly trading volume; a success driven by Deriv's dedication to innovation, advanced trading platforms, diverse range of assets, and comprehensive educational resources.

“Today is a big day for Deriv. When I step back and look at how much we have grown and achieved since we started out 25 years ago, there is a lot of pride in our successes”, said Jean-Yves Sireau. “This is exactly what keeps us focused on everything Deriv wants to achieve in the next 25 years."

Technology, especially AI and automation tools, will continue to be a driving force in Deriv's ongoing evolution. We are dedicated to leveraging these advancements to make our systems more secure, protect customer data, and ensure we remain compliant with all relevant regulations. By embracing these innovations, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing clients with a seamless and secure trading experience, while also ensuring Deriv remains competitive in the industry.

Deriv Founder and CEO Jean-Yves Sireau with co-CEO Rakshit Choudhary
Deriv Founder and CEO Jean-Yves Sireau with co-CEO Rakshit Choudhary

25 Years of Deriv: Key Milestones in 2024

  • Dual leadership: Deriv transitioned to a co-leadership model, promoting Rakshit Choudhary to co-CEO alongside founder Jean-Yves Sireau. A move leveraging the diverse experiences of both leaders, enhancing decision-making as the company accelerates its growth strategy.
  • Accreditations for its Investment in People: Deriv's commitment to its employees has been recognised with prestigious accolades, including the 'Investors in People Platinum' accreditation and 'Great Place to Work' certifications across seven offices. Deriv was also named one of 'Cyprus's Best Workplaces™ 2024' and earned a spot on the 'Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services and Insurance 2024' list in the UK.
  • A Year of Award Wins: Deriv's achievements were recognised on a global stage this year, with the company receiving accolades such as 'Affiliate Programme of the Year' at the Forex Expo Dubai 2024, 'Best Customer Support' at the Global Forex Awards, and both 'Most Trusted Broker' and 'Best Trading Experience (LATAM)' at the Ultimate Fintech Global Awards 2024.
  • Global Office Expansion: Deriv opened a second office in the UK - London, and Rwanda.

"Being recognised for our commitment to trust and service in our 25th year is especially meaningful," said Rakshit Choudhary, co-CEO at Deriv. With our eyes firmly set on global expansion, our people and our values will continue to steer us on our mission to make trading accessible to anyone, anywhere.”

Deriv Takes Action for a Sustainable Future

Deriv has set out a long-term vision for social responsibility to support projects that contribute to global sustainability and community well-being.

Deriv sponsors Kahuna's Patagonia mission in January 2024
Deriv sponsors Kahuna's Patagonia mission in January 2024

2024 CSR Initiatives:

  • Aided TECHO a youth-led nonprofit in Asunción, Paraguay, focused on housing solutions for communities
  • Collaborated with DuHope, a Rwandan NGO helping women in need of support
  • Supported Puttinu Cares, a children's cancer support group in Malta
  • Backed the Kahuna Patagonia expedition, which combined adventurous endeavours with scientific, environmental research.

“Beyond 2024, Deriv will expand its social responsibility initiatives across the regions where it operates. We are committed to creating a better future, making a positive impact by serving local and global communities through action-based, scalable and sustainable initiatives," added Sireau.

Deriv's Vision for the Next 25 Years

Building on its strong foundation, Deriv is poised for continued growth and innovation in the years to come. With a future-proof leadership model, a client-centric approach, and a commitment to pushing boundaries, Deriv is well-positioned to lead the next era of online trading.

Topics
Deriv
Disclaimer

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

Thought Leadership

Featured Videos

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
More Videos

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

  • Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}