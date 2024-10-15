From Startup to Global Leader: Deriv's 25-Year Journey

Deriv, a renowned name in the financial industry, marks its 25th anniversary today, celebrating a quarter-century of growth and achievement. The company has achieved significant milestones this year, including a new co-leadership structure, the opening of offices in the UK and Senegal, and recognition through prestigious awards.
Deriv has become a global leader in online trading, serving over 2.5 million clients worldwide and facilitating over $650 billion in monthly trading volume; a success driven by Deriv's dedication to innovation, advanced trading platforms, diverse range of assets, and comprehensive educational resources.
“Today is a big day for Deriv. When I step back and look at how much we have grown and achieved since we started out 25 years ago, there is a lot of pride in our successes”, said Jean-Yves Sireau. “This is exactly what keeps us focused on everything Deriv wants to achieve in the next 25 years."
Technology, especially AI and automation tools, will continue to be a driving force in Deriv's ongoing evolution. We are dedicated to leveraging these advancements to make our systems more secure, protect customer data, and ensure we remain compliant with all relevant regulations. By embracing these innovations, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing clients with a seamless and secure trading experience, while also ensuring Deriv remains competitive in the industry.
25 Years of Deriv: Key Milestones in 2024
- Dual leadership: Deriv transitioned to a co-leadership model, promoting Rakshit Choudhary to co-CEO alongside founder Jean-Yves Sireau. A move leveraging the diverse experiences of both leaders, enhancing decision-making as the company accelerates its growth strategy.
- Accreditations for its Investment in People: Deriv's commitment to its employees has been recognised with prestigious accolades, including the 'Investors in People Platinum' accreditation and 'Great Place to Work' certifications across seven offices. Deriv was also named one of 'Cyprus's Best Workplaces™ 2024' and earned a spot on the 'Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services and Insurance 2024' list in the UK.
- A Year of Award Wins: Deriv's achievements were recognised on a global stage this year, with the company receiving accolades such as 'Affiliate Programme of the Year' at the Forex Expo Dubai 2024, 'Best Customer Support' at the Global Forex Awards, and both 'Most Trusted Broker' and 'Best Trading Experience (LATAM)' at the Ultimate Fintech Global Awards 2024.
- Global Office Expansion: Deriv opened a second office in the UK - London, and Rwanda.
"Being recognised for our commitment to trust and service in our 25th year is especially meaningful," said Rakshit Choudhary, co-CEO at Deriv. With our eyes firmly set on global expansion, our people and our values will continue to steer us on our mission to make trading accessible to anyone, anywhere.”
Deriv Takes Action for a Sustainable Future
Deriv has set out a long-term vision for social responsibility to support projects that contribute to global sustainability and community well-being.
2024 CSR Initiatives:
- Aided TECHO a youth-led nonprofit in Asunción, Paraguay, focused on housing solutions for communities
- Collaborated with DuHope, a Rwandan NGO helping women in need of support
- Supported Puttinu Cares, a children's cancer support group in Malta
- Backed the Kahuna Patagonia expedition, which combined adventurous endeavours with scientific, environmental research.
“Beyond 2024, Deriv will expand its social responsibility initiatives across the regions where it operates. We are committed to creating a better future, making a positive impact by serving local and global communities through action-based, scalable and sustainable initiatives," added Sireau.
Deriv's Vision for the Next 25 Years
Building on its strong foundation, Deriv is poised for continued growth and innovation in the years to come. With a future-proof leadership model, a client-centric approach, and a commitment to pushing boundaries, Deriv is well-positioned to lead the next era of online trading.