Finalto Appoints Luis dos Santos as Sales Director for Latin America
Finalto Appoints Luis dos Santos as Sales Director for Latin America

Tuesday, 12/11/2024 | 12:12 GMT by FM
  • He will take responsibility for identifying new market opportunities & partnerships.
Luis dos santos
Luis dos Santos, Sales Director for Latin America, Finalto

Finalto, the bespoke liquidity and fintech provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Luis dos Santos as its Sales Director for Latin America.

Dos Santos has vast industry experience. He previously worked as Global Head of Business Development at Markets.com and has held senior client services and business development roles at IG, LCG and Trading 212.

In his role at Finalto, Dos Santos will take responsibility for identifying new market opportunities and partnerships. He will also leverage his expertise to help develop strategies for the region and promote Finalto’s brand and cutting-edge products.

Finalto Group CEO Matthew Maloney
Finalto Group CEO Matthew Maloney

Finalto Group CEO Matthew Maloney said, “Luis is an experienced and strategic professional who has already demonstrated his regional expertise and stellar leadership abilities. LATAM is one of the most exciting and dynamic markets, where we have seen strong growth and an appetite for innovative products and services. Luis is ideally positioned to drive new business, identify opportunities, and ensure our existing customers in the region get the levels of the service they deserve.”

Dos Santos said: “I’m excited to work with Finalto’s talented sales team, and to be part of a market-leading, multi-asset trading and liquidity provider on the forefront of fintech innovation. I’m especially looking forward to delivering Finalto’s award-winning services and technologies to the Latin American market, helping meet a demand by customers who want to accelerate growth and gain a competitive edge in a competitive market.

Finalto took home two awards at iFX EXPO LATAM 2024, winning Best CFD Liquidity Provider LATAM and Best Institutional Trading Platform LATAM.

Finalto
Finance Magnates Annual Awards 2024 | FM Awards 2024 Highlights

  • FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

  • FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

  • FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

