> Exness Celebrates Dual Recognition at iFX EXPO Dubai 2025
Exness Celebrates Dual Recognition at iFX EXPO Dubai 2025

Thursday, 16/01/2025 | 08:51 GMT by Exness
  • Exness won Best Broker and Most Trusted Broker - MEA 2025 at iFX EXPO Dubai 2025.
Exness

Exness, a CFD broker and liquidity provider, has been awarded Best Broker - MEA 2025 and Most Trusted Broker - MEA 2025 at iFX EXPO Dubai 2025. These awards underscore Exness’ leadership in the trading industry and its unwavering commitment to trust, innovation, and exceptional service.

iFX EXPO Dubai, the region’s premier B2B fintech event, drew over 5,000 professionals who explored the latest advancements and opportunities in the sector. Exness’ active participation included two panel discussions, where the company’s experts shared valuable insights on emerging trends and the future of the fintech landscape.

Peter Plester, Exness UK Head of B2B Sales, participated in the panel “Beyond the Bid: The Rhythm of Market Flow,” examining the dynamic forces shaping liquidity, high-frequency trading, and emerging technologies. Wael Makarem, Exness Financial Markets Strategists Lead, joined the “Crypto Trading: Finding the Evergreen” panel examining the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape especially around key technical and fundamental insights.

David Morris, Exness UK CEO, commented, “These awards represent the confidence and loyalty of our clients and partners. This recognition reinforces our focus on delivering excellence and transparency while fostering collaboration that drives the industry forward.

Exness is a global multi-asset broker that was founded in 2008 with the mission to reshape the online trading industry. Since its inception, the company’s goal has been to create the ultimate trading experience through large-scale investment in technology and infrastructure. Their fresh approach resonates with traders worldwide, growing Exness into one of the most prominent retail brokers in the sector. With a strong balance sheet, Exness now brings its deep liquidity offering to brokers and other financial institutions.

