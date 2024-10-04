Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Exness Boosts MENA Presence as Elite Sponsor of Forex Expo Dubai 2024
Exness Boosts MENA Presence as Elite Sponsor of Forex Expo Dubai 2024

Friday, 04/10/2024 | 08:03 GMT by FM
  • This sponsorship further solidifies Exness’ commitment to the MENA region.
Exness

Exness, one of the world’s largest brokers, announces its participation as an Elite Sponsor at the upcoming Forex Expo Dubai 2024 scheduled for 7 and 8 of October at World Trade Centre, Dubai. This sponsorship further solidifies Exness’ commitment to the MENA region.

Forex Expo Dubai is a premier event in the financial industry, attracting more than 18,000 visitors from the trading community and the industry. As an Elite Sponsor, Exness will have a prominent presence at the Expo, showcasing its innovative trading solutions tailored for the MENA trader.

In addition to its booth presence, Exness’ industry expert, Negin Negahdari, Senior Business Development Manager, is taking the stage to deliver an interesting keynote on "The Physiology of Trading," delving into the often-overlooked psychological aspects that can make or break a trader's success.

Mohammad Amer, Exness Regional Commercial Director, expressed, "We are thrilled to be an Elite Sponsor of Forex Expo Dubai 2024. The MENA region is a key market for Exness and this event provides us the platform to showcase our innovative offerings and reaffirm our commitment to the region. We are excited to share our vision and contribute to the discussions about the future of the financial markets.”

Exness uses a combination of technology and ethics to raise the industry benchmark and create favorable conditions for traders. It offers clients a frictionless trading experience through its superior proprietary platform and unique market protections and allows traders to experience how the markets should be.

Exness
The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams.

  Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

  Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24.

