easyMarkets APAC Launches Pro Trader Altitude, Elevates Trading to Luxurious New Heights

easyMarkets is excited to announce the launch of the Pro Trader Altitude Club in Australia, a premium trading membership designed to offer unparalleled access to exclusive financial tools and trading conditions plus the opulence and thrill of VIP networking experiences in a private setting, at top sporting events around the country.

Exclusive Access and Expert Insights

Pro Trader Altitude members will gain access to a new and exclusive Live Trading Room, where they can receive personalized coaching and expert analysis directly from award-winning traders and market analysts. This top-tier feature allows members to engage with traders in real-time, refine strategies, and request bespoke research tailored to their trading needs.

‘By launching Pro Trader Altitude, we aim to elevate our finest traders to even greater new heights in partnership with easyMarkets’ said Mr. Daniel O’Brien, Managing Director of easyMarkets APAC. ‘Members can now enjoy our lowest-cost, highest-reward trading conditions, innovative and tailored live analysis and support, plus spread their wings and networks as our VIP guests at some of Australia’s most prestigious sporting events from our private boxes, including the Melbourne Cup, PGA Golf, NRL, AFL, 20/20 Cricket matches and Formula 1 races.

Tailored Membership Tiers for Every Trader's Needs

Membership to the Altitude Club is available in several tiers, from no minimum deposit with primary level access, through to the all-inclusive Pro Trader Altitude Max, which requires a minimum account balance of $100,000 and offers the most extensive range of benefits. These include access to all FX majors and commodities, participation in a lucrative rebate scheme, swap fee discounts plus the opportunity to attend VIP networking events. Each tier is designed to accommodate different levels of investment capability and trading ambition, ensuring an appropriate level for every serious professional trader.

‘Membership enrollment is simple and accessible online on our dedicated webpage,’ added Mr. O’Brien. ‘This initiative is part of our commitment to providing our clients with a tailored ‘win-win’ support structure from their broker. We understand the business of professional trading is at the best of times, a lonely and even isolating one. We want to open up new channels for live engagement for our clients to assist them better seize the trade of the day, while also getting the opportunity to occasionally unplug, step away from the screens and meet other like-minded, top-tier professionals in style, as our guests at the VIP events’.

Australian professional and wholesale traders are encouraged to apply for membership to Pro Trader Altitude today to start enjoying these exceptional benefits (membership is free to eligible applicants, membership is not available to retail traders). To learn more about the Pro Trader Altitude and to join the club that kicks winning goals again and again, visit https://bit.ly/pro_trader_altitude

ABOUT easyMarkets

easyMarkets, founded in 2001, is an award-winning global broker. One of the first to offer an online experience with innovative risk management tools, including free guaranteed stop loss, easyTrade, Freeze Rate, and dealCancellation, easyMarkets provides its sizeable clientele with a streamlined, accessible, and flexible trading experience. Offering over 275 tradeable instruments, tight fixed spreads, and 24/5 dedicated support to traders around the world, easyMarkets continues to revolutionize the trading sector by providing unparalleled security and safeguards for client funds and consistently prioritizing client commitment and satisfaction.