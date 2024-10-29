Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

DTT’s Broker White Label and Prop Trading Solutions to Take Center Stage at FMLS:24

Tuesday, 29/10/2024 | 11:26 GMT by FM
  • Empowering Aspiring Brokerage Owners with Cost-Efficiency, Speed to Market, and Excellence
Direct Trading Technologies

Direct Trading Technologies UK LTD (DTT) will showcase its market-leading Broker White Label and Prop Trading solutions at booth 72 at the upcoming Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS:24), taking place 18-20 November at Old Billingsgate in London. The innovative solutions are designed to empower aspiring financial markets brokerage owners to launch their brokerage and prop trading business with minimal investment, accelerated time to market, and unparalleled operational efficiency.

As the financial services industry is projected to reach a staggering $2.8 trillion by 2028, the opportunities for entrepreneurs are vast. However, traditional barriers such as high startup costs, complex regulatory requirements, and significant technological demands can be daunting. DTT's solutions are transforming the landscape, providing a comprehensive, scalable, and secure platform for new brokerages to thrive.

"At DTT, we are dedicated to lowering the barriers to entry in the financial services industry. Our Broker White Label and Prop Trading solutions designed to provide aspiring brokerage owners with the tools and support they need to succeed without the traditional high costs and complexities. We look forward to demonstrating the potential of our platform at FMLS:24 and helping new brokers thrive in this dynamic market," said William Prinsloo, Institutional Sales Director at DTT.

What Sets DTT Apart

1. Cost Efficiency

DTT’s solution eliminates the need for substantial investments in technology development, infrastructure, and IT staff. It provides a robust suite of applications based on cutting-edge technology, at a competitive rate, that can be customized to meet specific branding and operational needs.

2. Speed to Market

Launching a brokerage from scratch can take months or even years. As an authorized FCA institution, DTT expedites this process with an award-winning platform that is already compliant with industry regulations and equipped with tried-and-tested technology. This allows brokers to focus on building their business and attracting clients without dealing with technicalities.

3. Enhanced Efficiency

DTT offers a suite of tools designed to enhance operational efficiency, including an advanced multi-asset trading platform (forex, stocks, CFDs, indices, commodities) with institutional-grade execution, bespoke CRM application, smart client and IB portals, and a built-in robust risk management tool. These applications ensure a seamless trading experience for clients and smooth internal operations.

4. Customization and Branding

Despite being a ready-made solution, DTT’s Broker White Label offers extensive customization options. Brokers can tailor the platform to reflect their brand identity, creating a unique experience for their clients and differentiating their brokerage in a competitive market.

5. Unparalleled Support

DTT provides exceptional support from strategy to launch and beyond, ensuring that brokerages operate seamlessly. This support extends to 24/7 technical assistance, guaranteeing that the platform runs smoothly at all times.

6. Access to Tier-1 Liquidity Providers

By choosing DTT, brokers gain access to tier-1 liquidity providers, ensuring competitive pricing and execution for their clients. This access enhances the brokerage's credibility and attracts more sophisticated traders.

We are thrilled to invite you to visit us at Booth 72 during FMLS:24 to explore how DTT's brokerage solutions can help you successfully launch and grow your business. Our team is eager to discuss how our cost-efficient, fast-to-market, and highly customizable platform can provide the edge you need in this dynamic industry. Don't miss the chance to see firsthand how DTT can empower your entrepreneurial journey and transform your brokerage ambitions into a thriving reality.

About Direct Trading Technologies UK LTD

Direct Trading Technologies UK LTD stands as a distinguished global powerhouse within the financial markets and fintech sector, recognized for its unwavering commitment to regulatory standards. At the forefront of innovation, our advanced brokerage white label and prop trading solutions set us apart, empowering startup brokers with an award-winning multi-asset platform, bespoke CRM & client portal, risk management tools as well as cutting-edge liquidity solutions.

What truly distinguishes Direct Trading Technologies UK LTD is our dedication to transparency and integrity, cementing our status as a trusted ally in the financial industry. We understand that trust is the bedrock of any successful partnership, and we take pride in upholding the highest standards in all our interactions.

Direct Trading Technologies UK LTD is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK (for Professional and Institutional clients) FCA Register No: FRN 795892.

