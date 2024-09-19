Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

cTrader Recognized with Two Prestigious Awards at iFX EXPO Asia 2024
cTrader Recognized with Two Prestigious Awards at iFX EXPO Asia 2024

Thursday, 19/09/2024 | 09:13 GMT
  • cTrader continues to stand out as a comprehensive and versatile trading platform.
We are pleased to announce that cTrader has been honored with two significant accolades at the iFX EXPO Asia 2024, presented by UF AWARDS:

🏆 Best Trading Platform APAC 2024

🏆 Best API for Algo Trading APAC 2024

These awards highlight cTrader’s ongoing commitment to providing brokers, proprietary trading firms, and traders with innovative, reliable, and high-performance trading solutions. Receiving this recognition underscores our focus on excellence and our dedication to supporting the growth and success of our clients and partners in the APAC region.

cTrader continues to stand out as a comprehensive and versatile trading platform, offering advanced trading and charting tools, user-centric design, customizable UI, and cross-platform accessibility. The platform provides brokers and proprietary trading firms with an all-inclusive robust infrastructure for uninterrupted and scalable operations. The cloud-based infrastructure ensures sub-millisecond order processing and 100% uptime, hosted in world-class Equinix data centers, with cross-connects to major liquidity providers.

The complete suite of cTrader’s APIs supports seamless integration with any third-party services. A recent example of streamlined API integrations is cTrader's technical partnership with TradingView, which further extends the reach and capabilities of cTrader brokers.

The cTrader Algo API, which has received wide recognition and multiple awards, is renowned as the ultimate plug-and-play solution for creating and executing automated trading strategies. With a variety of algorithm types and cloud-powered functionalities, it fully meets the needs of the algo-trading community and helps trading businesses grow both their volumes and traders' lifecyle.

About Spotware

Spotware is a global technology provider, successfully delivering cutting-edge fintech solutions and infrastructure for over 14 years. The company has cultivated a sophisticated network of 250+ brokers and proprietary trading firms, including notable names like IC Markets, Pepperstone, FTMO, and Funding Pips. With a user base exceeding 4 million traders, cTrader, Spotware’s flagship platform, stands out for its unparalleled innovativeness, user-friendly and customizable UI, and advanced extensibility, setting new standards across the industry.

