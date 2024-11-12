Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Connect with cTrader at FMLS24 – Discover World-Class Solutions for Brokers and Prop Firms
Connect with cTrader at FMLS24 – Discover World-Class Solutions for Brokers and Prop Firms

Tuesday, 12/11/2024 | 12:01 GMT by FM
  FMLS is the perfect chance to book a meeting with the Spotware team.
cTrader

We’re excited to announce that Spotware, developer of the cTrader multi-asset trading platform, will be attending Finance Magnates London Summit 2024 (FMLS24) as a Premium Branding Sponsor. Book a meeting with our sales team, available throughout the event!

On 18-20 November, the Old Billingsgate in London will become the meeting ground for everyone who’s anyone in the trading industry. It’s a can’t-miss opportunity to connect with leaders and innovators shaping the fintech world - and the perfect chance to book a meeting with the Spotware team.

cTrader

Why Meet with Us?

At Spotware, our mission is to empower brokers and prop firms to succeed by providing trusted, end-to-end solutions that millions of traders worldwide rely on. Our flagship platform, cTrader, stands out for its innovation, reliability, and extensive customisation options, offering a comprehensive solution for FX/CFD businesses of all sizes. By bringing the premium, feature-rich, and high-performing trading platform to mobile users, Spotware meets the demands of today’s fast-paced, mobile-first world.

Whether you’re looking to expand your brokerage or prop service offerings, find the best-fit trading platform, or simply learn more about our mobile trading solutions, we’re ready to explore how cTrader can help meet your specific goals. Chat to our team and get an insider’s view of how our cutting-edge solutions can provide flexibility, scalability, and premium trading experiences for your clients.

Major Platform Update: cTrader 5.0

Spotware has just rolled out the highly anticipated cTrader 5.0! Experience the future of algo trading with the new cTrader Cloud, offering secure, cross-device access and cloud-based execution for 24/7 trading. With the easy sharing of trading robots, algo trading has gone mobile, allowing all traders to get started effortlessly. You can also discover our new plugin capabilities for unparalleled platform customisation, enabling brokers to integrate AI tools, custom UI elements, and third-party solutions. These innovations create tailored client experiences, reinforcing our reputation as the leading Open Trading Platform™.

cTrader Store

Our evolving ecosystem now includes cTrader Store, a marketplace for trading algorithms like robots, indicators, and plugins that connects creators with millions of cTrader users globally. It offers secure transactions, built-in licencing for IP protection, and tools for branding and easy uploads, allowing algo sellers to earn instantly with minimal promotion. Discover how this centralised channel for algo distribution can benefit your brokerage business.

See You There!

Meet with Spotware and see how cTrader’s enhanced IB tools, seamless UI/UX, and advanced algorithm features can elevate your brokerage’s offerings and keep you at the forefront of the trading industry.

Let’s shape the future together at FMLS24. Book your meeting with Yiannis Televantides, Sales Manager or Tarek Abdullah, Business Advisor now and see you in London!

https://cal.com/spotware/fmls-london

