CEO of Mind Money during SuperInvestor on Achieving Industry’s Best Annual Return of 73%

Invited to speak at the largest industry event, SuperInvestor conference, Julia Khandoshko, CEO of Mind Money, joins top experts like those from Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co to explore the latest trends and strategies for meeting the needs of ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients. This year, her panel focuses on the growing importance of trust management in private wealth, a model she believes is becoming a key differentiator in an increasingly competitive industry.

Mind Money has consistently raised the bar with strategies that combine technology and a personalized approach, achieving some of the highest returns in the market. Since launching these strategies in 2019, the firm has maintained profitable years with no losses, achieving an impressive average annual return of 27%, even before this standout year. Bloomberg (Bloomberg Terminal under FIGI BBG007NNY8M9) recently highlighted their remarkable 73% annual return for the current year, which sparked interest across the professional community eager to learn the secrets behind Mind Money’s success. [Editor’s note: All data is accessible on Bloomberg]

In this exclusive interview, Julia Khandoshko offers a closer look at the firm’s innovative climate model, the insights from SuperInvestor, and the structural advantages of trust management.

Julia, thank you for joining us. SuperInvestor is one of the industry’s largest events, which brings together leading players to explore key issues. What trends are you seeing in private wealth management, especially in trust management, that make it stand out?

Julia Khandoshko: Thank you, it’s a pleasure to be here.

At this year’s SuperInvestor, there’s been a lot of focus on trust management as a flexible, personalized alternative to traditional funds for ultra-high-net-worth clients. We’re seeing a clear shift toward customized management solutions. With trust management, we can now tailor agreements specifically for each client, covering everything from success and management fees to defined risk levels.

Clients are increasingly selective—they want more than just a standard investment strategy. They’re seeking full-service management with adaptable terms and flexibility in managing exits. This personalized approach is quickly becoming a strong alternative to conventional funds, especially for clients with unique and complex needs.

Trust seems to be at the center of your approach to private wealth management. Why is building these relationships so integral to Mind Money?

Julia: Trust is fundamental in our business—it’s what makes long-term, mutually beneficial relationships possible. From the start, we build open, transparent partnerships, especially with top brokerage firms. These collaborations enhance the quality and clarity of our services, boosting client confidence.

In today’s market, where high-net-worth clients increasingly want personalized solutions, trust management gives us the flexibility to meet each client’s unique needs. Unlike the rigidity of traditional fund structures, trust management lets us create custom terms, providing clients with both peace of mind and a sense of security.

This personalized approach aligns with our broader strategy to meet growing demand for tailored portfolio management. Today’s clients aren’t just looking for off-the-shelf strategies; they want solutions that adapt to their goals. Through trust management agreements, we offer flexibility in risk management, exit options, and more—benefits that deliver real value to our clients.

Mind Money’s approaches are even more convincing when considering your track record this year. Bloomberg recently listed Mind Money as one of the top performers with an outstanding 73% annual return in 2024. Since launching these strategies in 2019, you’ve had no loss-making years and achieved an average annual return of 27%, not including this exceptional year. How did you achieve such results?

Julia: Initially, our target was around 30% annual return, which we approach by focusing on consistently outperforming industry benchmarks. Achieving 73% was a major milestone, and it speaks to the strength of our strategies, particularly our non-directional approach. Unlike strategies that depend on predicting specific outcomes, our model benefits from market volatility, so we can capitalize on fluctuations rather than attempting to predict specific market movements.

In 2024, volatility worked in our favor, and we foresee continued gains as this environment persists.

One unique aspect of our approach is our climate model, which we are very proud of. We collaborated with scientists from leading institutions like Oxford, Cambridge, and the London School of Economics to integrate climate considerations into our trading strategies. So, it was developed not by traders but by scientists focused on environmental studies. By blending their academic rigor with our financial expertise, we’ve created models that are unique and more comprehensive than those based solely on financial data.

This climate model allows us to evaluate risks and opportunities from an ecological perspective, making our portfolio both more resilient and more aligned with sustainable goals. It’s definitely part of what allows us to deliver such results in Bloomberg’s analysis.

Oh, wow, attracting scientists to work with you is impressive. Speaking more about your approaches… Your emphasis on commodities has also drawn a lot of attention. Could you explain why this area is so important to Mind Money?

Julia: Commodities offer two critical advantages for us: antifragility and diversification. Antifragility means that rather than simply resisting market shocks, we actually become stronger from them. Commodities are a powerful asset class for this because they are generally less correlated with other investments. This allows us to respond well to sudden changes in the market.

Through diversification, we minimize the risk of simultaneous losses across multiple assets. I’d say that the combined impact of antifragility and diversification makes our strategies especially robust. It helps us not only withstand but thrive through volatile conditions. It’s these qualities that make commodities a core component of our portfolio.

At SuperInvestor, this topic sparked a lot of interest during my panel discussion “Private wealth: the next frontier for private markets?” and we had the opportunity to discuss this in more depth with fellow experts, Marcus Storr, Head of Alternative Investments at FERI, and Alessandra Puglisi, Investment Director Private Markets at UBS AG.

There’s a lot of talk about AI in asset management. How is Mind Money incorporating AI into your operations?

Julia: AI is, of course, transforming asset management, but we’re careful to integrate it thoughtfully. For us, AI is not about replacing human expertise but enhancing it. We’ve developed proprietary algorithms that allow us to analyze vast datasets more effectively, helping us spot trends that might be missed otherwise. But we’re also mindful of balancing technological innovation with the knowledge our team has accumulated over decades.

The right balance is crucial. AI enables us to process data on an entirely different scale, but our team’s deep understanding of markets ensures that we interpret these insights effectively. This dual approach allows us to adapt to changes in the market without losing sight of our core principles.

You just mentioned your team, which you often describe as one of Mind Money’s biggest strengths. Can you tell me more about it?

Julia: Our team’s strength really lies in its diversity—not only in our trading strategies but in the backgrounds of our people. They have a great mix of expertise, about 57% of our analysts have PhDs and long-term work experience. We bring in experts who might not have financial market experience but excel in their respective fields. Take our climate model, which I mentioned earlier, as an example. It was developed not only by investment specialists and traders but also by an entire team of climate scientists from top institutions.

We work closely with scientists and researchers to elevate our strategies as specialists from outside traditional finance bring fresh, innovative perspectives.

Julia, you’ve shared so many valuable insights on Mind Money’s unique strategies, from your innovative approach to team-building to your collaboration with scientists and focus on commodities. As we wrap up, could you tell us what’s next for Mind Money as you continue to expand in this fast-evolving field?

Julia: We’re constantly exploring new ways to add value for our clients, whether through technological upgrades or regulatory alignment that enhances trust management. We’re also expanding into new jurisdictions to broaden our reach and access new client bases. Our focus remains on refining our climate model and strengthening our trust management services, providing clients with not only reliable returns but also investment structures that are designed to be as unique and dynamic as they are.

Looking ahead, we’ll continue to prioritize our diversification strategy, ensuring that our portfolio remains robust in the face of economic and geopolitical changes. Our 73% annual return, as highlighted on Bloomberg, is a testament to how well this approach works, and we’re excited to build on this success.