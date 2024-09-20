Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Catizen's $CATI Token Lists on Multiple Exchanges
Catizen’s $CATI Token Lists on Multiple Exchanges

Friday, 20/09/2024 | 13:08 GMT
  • Catizen has skyrocketed in popularity becoming one of the most successful blockchain games
Mantle’s flagship game, Catizen, officially launched its token, $CATI, on multiple exchanges today, including Binance, OKX, Bybit, Gate.io, and Bitget. As the most profitable mini-game on Telegram, Catizen seamlessly integrates Telegram with The Open Network / TON (L1) and Mantle Network (L2). $CATI, as the universal token of the Catizen ecosystem, is issued on both the TON and Mantle. It can be used in the mini-app center and open tasks, providing users with the opportunity to participate in the Launchpool “Stake to Earn,” further promoting the development of the entire gaming ecosystem.

The $CATI token will exist in a parallel relationship on TON and Mantle, with a maximum supply of 1 billion tokens on each. However, the actual total supply will remain at 1 billion across the two blockchains through a locking mechanism. Currently, cross-chain transfers of $CATI can be done through Bybit exchange. The balance between the two chains is maintained through mutual locking contracts. For example, if Catizen airdrops 10 million $CATI to Mantle game users, 990 million $CATI of the 1 billion on Mantle Network will enter the locking contract, while 10 million $CATI of the 1 billion on TON will enter the locking contract to ensure that the total circulation on both chains remains capped at 1 billion.

Since receiving Mantle EcoFund’s major investment in February 2023, Catizen, developed by Pluto Studio, has skyrocketed in popularity, becoming one of the most successful blockchain games globally, with over 36 million players. Catizen’s success can be reflected in the following impressive metrics:

  • Over $30 million in revenue generated within just 6 months
  • Over 7 million Daily Active Users (DAU)
  • 3 million on-chain users, with over 600,000 on the Mantle blockchain
  • Over 1 million paying users, with an Average Revenue per Paying User (ARPPU) of $27, totaling $27 million in revenue
  • More than 1 million MNT and 40 million $FISH tokens distributed as rewards exclusively to Mantle Catizen users
  • High-quality transactions: users bind wallets, sign contracts, and pay gas fees in MNT or TON for each transaction. More than half of the wallets hold at least $10 or more in assets

By providing exclusive benefits through the Mantle and TON, Catizen has demonstrated its unparalleled ability to onboard users into Web3 on a massive scale, leading the next wave of Web3 gaming economies.

About Mantle

Mantle Ecosystem (https://www.mantle.xyz/) comprises an Ethereum layer 2 (L2) — Mantle Network, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) — Mantle Governance, one of the largest on-chain treasuries — Mantle Treasury, and an Ether (ETH) liquid staking protocol — Mantle LSP: all built on Ethereum. Mantle token ($MNT) is the unified product and governance token of the ecosystem.

Mantle’s first core product is Mantle Network, an Ethereum L2. Mantle Network strives to be compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Mantle Network’s modular architecture separates transaction execution, data availability, and transaction finality into modules — which can be individually upgraded and adopt the latest innovations. Mantle Network is the first L2 to partner with ETH restaking protocol EigenLayer for the data availability module. By adopting a rollup architecture, Mantle Network is secured by Ethereum. As the world’s first DAO-spawned L2, Mantle Network is pioneering a vision for the mass adoption of token-governed technologies. The current mainnet version, Mantle Network Mainnet v2 Tectonic (Mantle v2 Tectonic), went live on March 15, 2024.

Mantle Network’s infrastructure is meticulously designed to handle the demands of the web3 gaming stack, enabling the creation of a connected and expansive gaming universe where assets have real value beyond a single game's ecosystem. Closely intertwined with Mantle initiatives such as Hyperplay, Mantle Network’s ecosystem of expertise and resources facilitates a streamlined process for developers to build and deploy their gaming projects.

To support the next-generation of innovators, builders, and developers, Mantle is growing its ecosystem via Mantle Grants Program and Mantle EcoFund, a catalyzed capital pool of $200M. Mantle’s Showcase Apps program lends additional support and publicity to ecosystem projects in categories such as real world assets (RWA).

About Catizen

Catizen is a revolutionary gaming bot on Telegram that seamlessly integrates the messaging app Telegram with multiple blockchains, including TON and Mantle Network. It redefines Web 3.0 experiences by enabling mobile payments with both crypto currencies and fiat currencies. By tapping into Telegram's vast user base, Catizen aims to create a Web 3.0 traffic hub on an unprecedented scale.

Additionally, Catizen is evolving into a Mini-app Center, integrating features from launchpool platforms, such as early access to new projects, token-based activities, transaction capabilities, along with short videos and e-commerce functionalities. This innovative approach will attract and engage users through gamification and strategic Play-to-Airdrop initiatives, transforming how users access and engage with the Web 3.0 ecosystem.

tokens
