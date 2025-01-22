TMX Group Launches AlphaX US Following $1 Billion VettaFi Acquisition

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Wednesday, 22/01/2025 | 14:09 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The platform exclusively trades US-listed securities and operates during regular US market hours.
  • The acquisition expands TMX Group’s capabilities in data, analytics, and indexing.
TMX 880x400

TMX Group, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, has announced the launch of AlphaX US, a new Alternative Trading System (ATS) venue. The platform focuses on enhancing execution quality and marks TMX Group's first expansion outside Canada for its Markets division.

Separately, TMX Group has finalized the acquisition of the remaining 78% stake in VettaFi Holdings LLC. Combined with its earlier 22% investment, the total acquisition cost is $1.03 billion (CAD 1.40 billion).

AlphaX US Offers Customization and Analytics

"After continuous consultation with our clients, we are proud to introduce AlphaX US, a venue that is focused on execution performance, and provides innovation and ease to the broker dealer community," said Heidi Fischer, President, TSX Alpha US.

AlphaX US will exclusively trade U.S.-listed securities, including common stocks, exchange-traded funds, and American depositary receipts under Regulation NMS. Participants must be FINRA-registered broker-dealers.

"There are several unique offerings within AlphaX US, and we have combined that functionality with a model that provides easy implementation, customization, and strong analytics for our partners. It’s through feedback and collaboration with our stakeholders that we are able to deliver solutions that make markets better," Fischer added.

New Trading System Fulfills Client Needs, TMX Says

Luc Fortin, Global Head of Trading, TMX Group
Luc Fortin, Global Head of Trading, TMX Group, Source: LinekdIn

The system adheres to the U.S. equity market holiday schedule and operates during regular US market hours. Order entry opens 60 minutes before trading begins and continues throughout the trading day.

"One of our top priorities is solving for the business needs of our clients," commented Luc Fortin, Global Head of Trading, TMX Group. "We are excited to embark on this next chapter of growth for TMX to build upon."

TMX Group Finalizes VettaFi Acquisition Deal

VettaFi, a US firm specializing in indexing, analytics, and digital distribution for the ETF and asset management sectors, generates over 80% of its revenue from recurring sources, as reported by Finance Magnates.

This purchase supports TMX Group’s strategy to expand its recurring revenue and data-driven products. Financed by $1 billion in bank debt, the deal is expected to benefit TMX's adjusted EPS in its first year. VettaFi will operate under TMX's Global Solutions division.

