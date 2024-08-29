Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Institutional FX
> Monex Europe Reports Decline in Net Trading Income for 2023

Monex Europe Reports Decline in Net Trading Income for 2023

Thursday, 29/08/2024 | 07:25 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Two separate entities are responsible for the company's operations in Europe.
  • One achieved higher net profit, while the other reported a loss.
Europe

Financial reports for 2023 released by two European companies of the Monex financial conglomerate paint a mixed picture of their financial health. Monex Europe Limited and Monex Europe Holdings Limited, both registered in the UK, reported a decrease in trading income. However, their final net results differ significantly.

Monex Summarizes 2023 Performance in Europe

Monex Europe Limited primarily focuses on commercial foreign exchange and payment services. Monex Europe Holdings Limited is the immediate parent company, but according to its report, EU-based clients were serviced by the former entity.

Monex Europe reported a decline in net trading income to £18 million from £23.5 million reported the previous year. Gross profit shrank by 27% to £16.1 million, "which results from unfavorable market conditions that relate to the lack of volatility and prevailing high interest rates."

The company also reported a net operating loss of nearly £7.7 million. However, "investment income" allowed it to achieve a net profit of £4 million for the reported period, compared to £2.6 million reported the previous year.

Source: Monex Europe, Companies House
Source: Monex Europe, Companies House

Monex Europe Holdings Reports Net Loss

As for Monex Europe Holdings, it also recorded a decrease in net trading income and gross profit. The former fell to £73 million, while the latter dropped to £70 million.

The operating profit of nearly £7 million in 2022 turned into a loss of £7.1 million. As a result, the net profit of about £10 million disappeared, and the final net loss amounted to £4.9 million.

"The company intends to consolidate and strengthen its position and continue to review opportunities in the market for trading FX options and FX forward contracts," the report stated. "As a consequence of the more stringent regulatory burdens and a lower appetite for this form of business from dealing and banking counterparties, the directors believe that new entry into this market is becoming increasingly difficult."

Financial reports for 2023 released by two European companies of the Monex financial conglomerate paint a mixed picture of their financial health. Monex Europe Limited and Monex Europe Holdings Limited, both registered in the UK, reported a decrease in trading income. However, their final net results differ significantly.

Monex Summarizes 2023 Performance in Europe

Monex Europe Limited primarily focuses on commercial foreign exchange and payment services. Monex Europe Holdings Limited is the immediate parent company, but according to its report, EU-based clients were serviced by the former entity.

Monex Europe reported a decline in net trading income to £18 million from £23.5 million reported the previous year. Gross profit shrank by 27% to £16.1 million, "which results from unfavorable market conditions that relate to the lack of volatility and prevailing high interest rates."

The company also reported a net operating loss of nearly £7.7 million. However, "investment income" allowed it to achieve a net profit of £4 million for the reported period, compared to £2.6 million reported the previous year.

Source: Monex Europe, Companies House
Source: Monex Europe, Companies House

Monex Europe Holdings Reports Net Loss

As for Monex Europe Holdings, it also recorded a decrease in net trading income and gross profit. The former fell to £73 million, while the latter dropped to £70 million.

The operating profit of nearly £7 million in 2022 turned into a loss of £7.1 million. As a result, the net profit of about £10 million disappeared, and the final net loss amounted to £4.9 million.

"The company intends to consolidate and strengthen its position and continue to review opportunities in the market for trading FX options and FX forward contracts," the report stated. "As a consequence of the more stringent regulatory burdens and a lower appetite for this form of business from dealing and banking counterparties, the directors believe that new entry into this market is becoming increasingly difficult."

Topics
2023
financial-results
financial report
monex
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1733 Articles
  • 39 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1733 Articles
  • 39 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Institutional FX

Featured Videos

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24
More Videos

  • Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

  • Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

  • TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

  • ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}