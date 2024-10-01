Market Data Firm BMLL Raises $21 Million as Optiver Takes Stake

The investment will fuel the company's global expansion and product development.
At the same time, Optiver will integrate BMLL's data into its trading operations.
BMLL, a provider
of historical financial market data and analytics, has secured $21 million in the
latest investment round led by global market maker Optiver. This latest financing
follows BMLL’s $26 million Series B round almost two years ago.
BMLL Raises $21 Million in
Strategic Investment Led by Optiver
The company has added over 40 equities and futures datasets worldwide during the last 18 months, now covering 98% of the MSCI All Country World Index. BMLL's data and
analytics, which span more than 100 global trading venues, are utilized by a
diverse range of market participants, brokers, and regulators.
"We
have an incredibly diverse team of supporting investors, with deep-seated
global market and technology expertise, and we are poised to scale the business
further as we build out and scale our data feed business and futures coverage
and wider product offering globally,” commented Paul Humphrey, the CEO of BMLL.
The funding
round also saw participation from existing investors FactSet, Nasdaq Ventures,
and IQ Capital's Growth Fund, with CTC Venture Capital joining as a new
investor.
As part of
the investment, Optiver will integrate BMLL's historical Level 3, 2, and 1 data
into its trading operations, using it to enhance algorithm development,
execution analysis, and market surveillance.
“The high
quality of BMLL's data, their advanced analytics tools and their best-in-class
team have together significantly improved our ability to generate insights that
influence our strategies,” Pat Cooney, Managing Director of Optiver Europe, commented.
“We believe these benefits can extend beyond our firm and provide substantial
value to other market participants as well."
The
investment underscores a growing trend in the financial industry towards a
"buy-to-build" model for market data infrastructure. Rather than
developing and maintaining their own historical data capabilities, firms are
increasingly turning to specialized providers like BMLL for ready-to-use data
sets.
This latest
funding round follows BMLL's $26 million Series B round in October 2022, which
included investments from FactSet, Nasdaq Ventures, and IQ Capital's Growth
Fund. Snowflake Ventures later joined that round in September 2023.
We are excited to announce that we have closed our latest funding round securing a $21 million investment. Optiver leads the round, with FactSet, Nasdaq Ventures and IQ Capital’s Growth Fund and Chicago Trading Company Venture Capital also investing.https://t.co/XCW7TYLdbdpic.twitter.com/81OsN3kJLX
BMLL has
been actively expanding its partnerships and data offerings throughout the
year. In June, the company announced a
partnership with INQDATA, a cloud-based data solutions provider. This
collaboration enables financial market participants to access BMLL's extensive
historical market data within their kdb+ environment.
Earlier in
the year, BMLL joined forces with CCData, an FCA-authorized benchmark
administrator specializing in digital asset data solutions and settlement
indices. This partnership aims to streamline access to data across both
traditional and digital asset markets, providing users with a more
comprehensive view of the financial landscape.
In January,
BMLL completed the first phase of its program to improve customer access to
datasets. The company made three datasets available via the Snowflake
Marketplace, allowing customers to access and analyze BMLL's data easily.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨
From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable.
🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation!
Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing.
Stay tuned for more events. See you next time!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
