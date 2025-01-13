Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

ICAP Launches Dry Bulk Commodities Desk in Copenhagen to Broke Physical Metals

ICAP Launches Dry Bulk Commodities Desk in Copenhagen to Broke Physical Metals

Monday, 13/01/2025 | 10:44 GMT
  • The new desk integrates physical and derivatives trading in the dry bulk segment.
  • The firm becomes the first IDB to offer combined trading for dry bulk commodities.
ICAP, part of the TP ICAP Group, has launched a new Dry Bulk Commodities Desk in Copenhagen. The desk will focus on brokering physical ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

ICAP Launches Combined Trading for Dry Bulk

Joachim Emanuelsson, CEO – EMEA, TP ICAP Energy and Commodities
Joachim Emanuelsson, CEO – EMEA, TP ICAP Energy and Commodities, Source: LinkedIn

"This is an exciting step forward as we expand our capabilities and bridge the gap between physical and derivatives markets," Joachim Emanuelsson, CEO – EMEA, TP ICAP Energy and Commodities Division said.

This move makes ICAP the first traditional interdealer broker (IDB) to combine physical and derivatives trading in the dry bulk commodities segment. The desk aims to serve clients throughout the supply chain, from mine to consumer.

"As the world’s leading energy and commodities broker, it’s important that we’re able to offer clients an unmatched, end-to-end service in the commodities space, strengthening our position as a trusted intermediary in this evolving market," Emanuelsson added.

New ICAP Desk to Streamline Dry Bulk Trading

John Hamming, Associate Director, ICAP
John Hamming, Associate Director, ICAP, Source: LinkedIn

The desk will be led by John Hamming, who has over 20 years of experience in the dry bulk segment.

"By combining physical and derivatives trading capabilities, we are delivering a groundbreaking offering that enhances our value to clients," Hamming, Associate Director, ICAP commented.

According to the firms, this development is seen as part of TP ICAP's broader strategy to strengthen its energy transition capabilities. The firm plans to help corporate clients navigate the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.

"The combination of our team in Copenhagen, which brings decades of expertise to this venture, and TP ICAP’s unmatched global reach and depth of relationships means we are ready to help clients navigate the complexities of the supply chain with confidence and precision," Hamming added.

TP ICAP Partners with AWS for Digital Transformation

Meanwhile, TP ICAP has entered into a seven-year collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support its digital transformation and enhance its electronic trading capabilities, as reported by Finance Magnates. The partnership will focus on the development of Fusion, TP ICAP's cloud-based platform, with 45 AWS engineers joining TP ICAP's technology teams.

The goal is to reduce product development times by over 50% and increase TP ICAP's AWS Cloud workload to more than 80% by 2026. AWS will also help establish an AI and Innovation Lab to advance ongoing projects, including regulatory governance automation and client engagement analysis.

