Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Institutional FX
> Broadridge Expands OTC Derivatives Reporting in Australia and Singapore

Broadridge Expands OTC Derivatives Reporting in Australia and Singapore

Monday, 21/10/2024 | 06:56 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • In the meantime, it is preparing for upcoming changes in Canada and Hong Kong.
  • The fintech is helping clients comply with regulatory standards across multiple jurisdictions.
Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) announced today (Monday) its readiness to support new over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives reporting requirements in Singapore and Australia, while also preparing for upcoming regulatory changes in Canada and Hong Kong.

Broadridge Expands Global OTC Derivatives Reporting Capabilities

The global fintech said its reporting solution is now equipped to meet the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) requirements, which take effect from Monday. The company is also gearing up for similar regulatory updates in Canada and Hong Kong, scheduled for July and September 2025, respectively.

Ben Cooling, General Manager of Regulatory Trade and Transaction Reporting at Broadridge
Ben Cooling, General Manager of Regulatory Trade and Transaction Reporting at Broadridge

"We're staying ahead of the regulatory curve to ensure our clients can meet their compliance obligations," said Ben Cooling, General Manager of Regulatory Trade and Transaction Reporting at Broadridge. "These updates are part of a broader global initiative to enhance consistency and transparency in derivatives reporting."

Broadridge's expanded offering comes on the heels of its successful implementation of the European Money Market Statistical Reporting (MMSR) upgrade in July 2024. The company is now developing a U.S. equivalent of the Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR) for securities lending, set to launch in January 2026.

Additionally, Broadridge plans to upgrade its solution to accommodate major updates to the EU and UK Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) regulations between 2025 and 2027, as well as final updates to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Dodd-Frank reporting requirements.

The company's solution is designed to simplify complex trading requirements and enable firms to comply with varying local rules. It incorporates Global Unique Transaction Identifiers (UTIs), Unique Product Identifiers (UPIs), and Critical Data Elements, aligning with global regulatory standards.

Recent Updates: Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions has recently introduced several innovative services and partnerships in the fintech sector. The company launched an instant payment service designed to enhance real-time money transfers, promising high resiliency and continuous 24/7/365 operations. According to Broadridge, this new service can process payments within 10 seconds, utilizing Swift Alliance Gateway Instant integrated with SwiftNet Instant for instant payments.

In a separate development, Broadridge has unveiled a suite of operational resilience services tailored for international post-trade processing. Announced on October 15, these solutions aim to assist financial firms in preparing for the upcoming compliance deadline of the European Union's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), which is set to take effect in January 2025.

Earlier in the month, Americas Executions (AmerX) implemented Broadridge's Securities Finance and Collateral Management (SFCM) platform to support its newly launched securities lending business. The SFCM platform is designed to streamline AmerX's securities lending operations, offering comprehensive tools for collateral management, trade lifecycle management, and risk assessment.

Broadridge Financial Solutions processes over $10 trillion in securities trades daily and generates more than 7 billion communications annually for its clients in the financial services industry.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) announced today (Monday) its readiness to support new over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives reporting requirements in Singapore and Australia, while also preparing for upcoming regulatory changes in Canada and Hong Kong.

Broadridge Expands Global OTC Derivatives Reporting Capabilities

The global fintech said its reporting solution is now equipped to meet the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) requirements, which take effect from Monday. The company is also gearing up for similar regulatory updates in Canada and Hong Kong, scheduled for July and September 2025, respectively.

Ben Cooling, General Manager of Regulatory Trade and Transaction Reporting at Broadridge
Ben Cooling, General Manager of Regulatory Trade and Transaction Reporting at Broadridge

"We're staying ahead of the regulatory curve to ensure our clients can meet their compliance obligations," said Ben Cooling, General Manager of Regulatory Trade and Transaction Reporting at Broadridge. "These updates are part of a broader global initiative to enhance consistency and transparency in derivatives reporting."

Broadridge's expanded offering comes on the heels of its successful implementation of the European Money Market Statistical Reporting (MMSR) upgrade in July 2024. The company is now developing a U.S. equivalent of the Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR) for securities lending, set to launch in January 2026.

Additionally, Broadridge plans to upgrade its solution to accommodate major updates to the EU and UK Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) regulations between 2025 and 2027, as well as final updates to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Dodd-Frank reporting requirements.

The company's solution is designed to simplify complex trading requirements and enable firms to comply with varying local rules. It incorporates Global Unique Transaction Identifiers (UTIs), Unique Product Identifiers (UPIs), and Critical Data Elements, aligning with global regulatory standards.

Recent Updates: Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions has recently introduced several innovative services and partnerships in the fintech sector. The company launched an instant payment service designed to enhance real-time money transfers, promising high resiliency and continuous 24/7/365 operations. According to Broadridge, this new service can process payments within 10 seconds, utilizing Swift Alliance Gateway Instant integrated with SwiftNet Instant for instant payments.

In a separate development, Broadridge has unveiled a suite of operational resilience services tailored for international post-trade processing. Announced on October 15, these solutions aim to assist financial firms in preparing for the upcoming compliance deadline of the European Union's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), which is set to take effect in January 2025.

Earlier in the month, Americas Executions (AmerX) implemented Broadridge's Securities Finance and Collateral Management (SFCM) platform to support its newly launched securities lending business. The SFCM platform is designed to streamline AmerX's securities lending operations, offering comprehensive tools for collateral management, trade lifecycle management, and risk assessment.

Broadridge Financial Solutions processes over $10 trillion in securities trades daily and generates more than 7 billion communications annually for its clients in the financial services industry.

Topics
Broadridge
otc
Broadridge Financial Solutions
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1875 Articles
  • 41 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1875 Articles
  • 41 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Institutional FX

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}