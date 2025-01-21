Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Alpha Group’s 2024 Revenue Jumps 23%, Profits Are “In Line with Expectations”

Tuesday, 21/01/2025 | 07:59 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • Revenue from both corporate and institutional divisions jumped by 20 per cent.
  • Subsidiary Cobase’s revenue surged by 70 per cent.
Alpha Group International (LON: ALPH) ended 2024 with revenue of £135 million, 23 per cent higher than the £110 million it generated in the previous year. The company's total income for the year increased by about 18 per cent to £221 million, which included £85 million in interest income.

Company Met Expectations

The trading update today (Tuesday) highlighted that pre-tax profits and profit margins were “in line with expectations.” However, it did not disclose specific figures.

Finance Magnates earlier reported that the London-listed company generated over £64 million in revenue in the first half of 2024, meaning the figure for the second half stood at £71 million.

In 2024, Alpha Group, previously AlphaFX, experienced approximately 20 per cent growth in both its Corporate and Institutional divisions, driven by increased contributions from its overseas offices and new product offerings.

Strong Numbers from All Divisions

According to the released figures, the company generated £64 million in revenue from its corporate division, while client numbers in the unit increased by 16 per cent to 974. Revenue from its institutional division came in at £69 million.

Cobase, which Alpha Group acquired in December 2023, generated €3 million in revenue, 70 per cent higher than the previous year. The number of clients on the platform increased by 59 per cent to 214.

“The fact that Alpha has produced such levels of growth in challenging economic times is the greatest accolade to the strength of our model and team, particularly with the strong cash generation aided by the continuing high-interest rate environment,” said Clive Kahn, who took over as Alpha Group’s CEO at the beginning of 2025.

“The Group's focus will be to build on the strong foundations already established by maintaining investment in innovation to scale the business even further while continuing to deliver high returns for shareholders.”

Alpha Group
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
