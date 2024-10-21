Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Vantage Sees Gross Profit Drop to £1.8 Million in FY 2024 amid Reduced Revenue

Monday, 21/10/2024 | 10:44 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Administrative expenses decreased from £1.71 million to £1.70 million in FY 2024.
  • Operating profit fell to £76K, down from £197K the previous year.
Tower Bridge London
Tower Bridge London; Source: Wikimedia Commons

The Retail FX and CFD broker Vantage Global Prime LLP has released its financial results for the year ending June 30, 2024. The results show a decline in profits compared to the previous year.

Vantage UK Reports Profit Decline

Turnover for Vantage UK decreased from £2.02 million in 2023 to £1.91 million in 2024. The cost of sales increased slightly, rising from £116K in 2023 to £133K in 2024. Consequently, gross profit fell to £1.77 million, down from £1.91 million the previous year.

Source: company-information.service.gov.uk
Source: Company-Information.Service.gov.uk

In terms of administrative expenses, Vantage UK managed to reduce costs from £1.71 million in 2023 to £1.7 million in 2024. Despite these cost-cutting measures, operating profit significantly dropped to £76K in 2024, a decline from £197K in 2023.

Additionally, there were no interest expenses or income reported for 2024, contrasting with minor entries in 2023. Profit before members' remuneration and discretionary division also decreased to £76K in 2024, down from £197K in the previous year.

Vantage's Multi-Currency Support and TradingView Integration

Vantage Markets has introduced multi-currency and multi-account support to improve its copy trading services, as reported by Finance Magntes. The company has expanded its currency options to include EUR, HKD, INR, JPY, US Cents, and USD.

This development aims to allow traders from different regions to diversify their portfolios and engage in copy trading using their preferred currency.

The Vantage app supports 55 global deposit methods, including credit cards and bank transfers, to accommodate users' funding preferences.

Additionally, the multi-account support enables users to copy trades across various account types, allowing, for example, a trader with a Standard STP account to copy trades from a provider using a Swap-free RAW ECN account, even if the accounts trade in different currencies.

Meanwhile, Vantage Markets has implemented an integration with TradingView, enabling clients in serviceable regions to trade directly on TradingView's web and desktop platforms.

Clients can now open TradingView accounts and link them to their user profiles, allowing for the trading of CFD instruments such as currencies, commodities, and stock market instruments directly from TradingView charts.

