Tickmill UK Reports Revenue Rise to £6.6 Million While Net Profit Drops to £77.5K

Tuesday, 08/10/2024 | 12:47 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The operating loss was £107.2K, while the pre-tax profit was £122.9K in 2023.
  • Recently, Tickmill has integrated SoFinX's platform for its copy trading services.
Tickmill UK Ltd, a unit of the Tickmill Group regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA ), has published its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023. The company recorded revenue of £6,641,693, an increase from 2022. This rise in revenue indicates a positive trend in the company's ability to generate income.

Pre-Tax Profit Remains Strong

According to the latest filing with Companies House, Tickmill UK's administration expenses surged to £9.5 million, reflecting an increase of approximately 68 % from last year. However, the company reported an operating profit of £107,188. The pre-tax profit for the year was £122,905. These figures suggest that the company maintained some profitability despite rising costs.

The net profit for 2023 was £77,519, a notable decrease from £643,284 in the previous year. This decline highlights a change in the company’s financial situation, emphasizing the pressure that rising costs have placed on profitability.

Tickmill is a retail brokerage brand that offers services worldwide. In addition to the UK, the brokerage group has local subsidiaries regulated in Dubai, Cyprus, South Africa, Seychelles, and Malaysia. The figures reported to Companies House reflect only the performance of the UK entity and do not include data from any other global subsidiaries.

Tickmill Integrates SoFinX Platform

Meanwhile, Tickmill has announced the integration of SoFinX's platform to enhance its copy trading services. This new platform aims to provide tools for both experienced traders and investors, promoting an improved trading experience.

According to a press release shared with Finance Magnates, SoFinX's platform features over 10,000 signal providers whose market trades can be copied by other users. Edison Tuan, Founder & CEO of SoFinX, noted that this collaboration is designed to elevate customer experience.

Copy trading allows expert traders to share their trades publicly, enabling other traders to replicate their positions. If an expert trader earns profits, those who copy their trades can also benefit financially, with the expert receiving a percentage of the profits generated.

