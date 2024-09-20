Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

ThinkMarkets UK’s 2023 Profit Dived 71%: Client Acquisition and Deposits Boosted

Friday, 20/09/2024 | 04:54 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The revenue of the British unit also declined by 14.2 percent.
  • However, client acquisition increased by 246 percent, and deposits by 68 percent.
thinkmarkets

The British entity that operates ThinkMarkets, a forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) broker, ended 2023 with an annual turnover of over £2.4 million, a 14.2 percent decline from the previous year’s £2.8 million. The profits of the unit also dropped substantially, as the net figure sank by 71 percent to £82,925.

Significant Decline in Profits

According to the latest Companies House filing by TF Global Markets (UK) Limited, which is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, the company reported that its pre-tax profits halved to £151,668 from 2022’s £300,025.

“The company performed strongly across all key measures in 2023 despite lower business volumes due to industry conditions, general economic uncertainty, and global financial markets, supported by a continued focus on attracting and retaining high-value customers,” the filing added.

Headquartered in Australia, ThinkMarkets has a strong international presence. Apart from its FCA authorisation, the broker expanded its Asia Pacific presence last year by gaining a New Zealand licence, which followed its 2022 entry into Japan through the acquisition of a local FX firm.

The UK unit also established a locally regulated UAE branch and commenced its operations in the second quarter of 2024. “It is anticipated that this new segment of the company will increase both revenue and profitability, along with raising brand awareness by being present in the Middle East region under the DFSA licence,” the filing noted.

Income statement of TF Global Markets (UK) Limited
Income statement of TF Global Markets (UK) Limited

Client Metrics Improved

The latest filing further revealed that client acquisition under the UK unit increased by 246 percent during 2023, compared to a 42 percent decrease in 2022. According to the company, the rise in client acquisition was due to “continued investment in the group’s multifaceted marketing approach.”

Additionally, total client deposits grew by 68 percent last year compared to a decline of 22 percent in 2022.

“The company continues to invest in strategic markets to attract high-net-worth clients in tier-one markets, offering a broad range of products on its intuitive proprietary trading platforms,” the filing added.

Meanwhile, ThinkMarkets' efforts to go public were stalled by the cancellation of its deal with a blank-check company last year. The broker also failed to list its shares in Australia in 2020 through an initial public offering.

About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
  • 6504 Articles
  • 87 Followers
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
  • 6504 Articles
  • 87 Followers

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale. Speakers: Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec

More Videos

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX's strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure.

  Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia's RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association

  Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.

  IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider's perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx

