Tavira Financial Pulls Out of CFDs Business

Wednesday, 16/10/2024 | 05:44 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The brokerage has already completed the majority of its closure process during the 2023-2024 fiscal year and will finish the remaining part in the ongoing fiscal year.
  • It hired Andrew Gibson to develop its FX and CFDs products, but he left last year.
UK-regulated Tavira Financial Limited, known for being an agency broker and execution specialist, is closing down its equities contracts for differences (CFDs) business, the company confirmed in its latest Companies House filing. It has already completed the majority of its closure process during the 2023-2024 fiscal year and will finish the remainder in the ongoing fiscal year.

CFDs Is No Longer Available

Although the brokerage did not provide any specific reason for the closure of its CFDs business, which it was building out of Dubai, it highlighted: “We have seen a reduction in some product lines within traditional brokerage revenues.”

Tavira hired Andrew Gibson, an industry veteran with three decades of experience, in early 2022 to develop its FX and CFDs products based out of Dubai. However, Gibson left the company last year to launch his own CFD brokerage.

A Profitable Year

Meanwhile, UK-registered Tavira generated over £31.7 million in revenue in fiscal 2024, which ended on March 31, an increase of almost 25 percent year-over-year. Most of its revenue was generated from its Dubai-based establishment, which brought in almost £19.9 million, followed by £8.8 million from the London location. Both revenue and profitability of its Dubai-based operations jumped by 17 percent.

The company also has an office in Monaco, with only four full-time staff, which brought in £2.4 million in revenue. It also has an Australian branch that has been operating for the last two years and added a second Melbourne office last year. Australia only turned £714,000 in revenue, a jump of 95 percent, while its profitability increased by 125 percent.

"The continuation of interest rate rise in 2023, resulting in a stable yet higher rate throughout 2024, has again impacted asset management revenues," the filing stated. "The improved interest rates have lured investors to other more attractive opportunities."

Tavira Financial, previously Tavira Securities, further highlighted that it strengthened its headcount by 27 percent last fiscal year. Its UK and Dubai offices had 23 and 20 employees, respectively, at the end of the last fiscal year.

Furthermore, the company also turned a pre-tax profit of almost £1.14 million last fiscal year, recovering from a loss of £57,174. The net figure came in at a gain of £1.08 million, compared to a loss of £126,310 in the previous year.

Tavira Securities
Tavira Financial
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
  • 6536 Articles
  • 87 Followers
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
  • 6536 Articles
  • 87 Followers

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

