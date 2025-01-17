Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Swissquote Sees “Better than Anticipated” 2024 Financials Due to Crypto Demand

Friday, 17/01/2025 | 06:35 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The broker ended the year with revenue of approximately CHF 655 million.
  • Client assets on the platform reached CHF 76 million by the end of 2024.
The branding of Swissquote on the jersey of ZSC Lions
The branding of Swissquote on the jersey of ZSC Lions; Source: Swissquote

Swissquote, a leading online trading platform, has reported its 2024 revenue to be approximately CHF 655 million, with pre-tax profit expected to exceed CHF 345 million. The company highlighted that the financial results are “better than anticipated.”

Another Strong Year for Swissquote

As previously reported by Finance Magnates, the Swiss broker concluded the first half of 2024 with a revenue of CHF 316.9 million and a pre-tax profit of CHF 169.7 million. This means the figures for the second half of the year were CHF 338.1 million in revenue and CHF 175.3 million in pre-tax profit.

The broker also ended 2023 with “record numbers,” generating CHF 530 million in revenue and CHF 255 million in pre-tax profit. Comparing those figures to the latest results, revenue increased by 23.5 per cent, while pre-tax profit grew by 35.3 per cent.

Crypto Boosted the Figures

Swissquote further disclosed that client assets on its platform reached CHF 76 million by the end of 2024, while net new monies totaled CHF 8.3 billion.

“These strong results were partially driven by favourable market conditions towards the end of the year, particularly in the crypto sector,” the Switzerland-based broker stated.

However, the company did not provide specific details regarding cryptocurrency trading figures.

Meanwhile, the broker is also strengthening its branding with sports sponsorships. It recently became a sponsor of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025. It is also backing two local ice hockey teams, ZSC Lions from Zurich and the Genève-Servette Hockey Club, as their principal sponsor.

However, Swissquote is not the only retail broker to end 2024 with solid numbers. Recently, London-listed Plus500 also announced that its 2024 revenue at around $768 million, which was “ahead of market expectations.”

About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
