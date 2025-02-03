STARTRADER Expands in the UAE with Sixth Regulatory License from SCA

STARTRADER has obtained its Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) license in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), adding to its existing regulatory approvals across various global markets.

STARTRADER Gains SCA License

Peter Karsten, CEO of STARTRADER, Source: LinkedIn

This new license increases the company’s total number of financial services licenses to six, including those from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC ASIC The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is the prime regulator in Australia for corporate, markets, financial services, and consumer credit. It is empowered under the financial service laws to facilitate, regulate, and enforce Australian financial laws. The Australian Commission was set up and is administered under the Australian Securities and Investment Commission Act of 2001. ASIC was initially the Australian Securities Commission based on the 1989 ASC Act. Initially, the The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is the prime regulator in Australia for corporate, markets, financial services, and consumer credit. It is empowered under the financial service laws to facilitate, regulate, and enforce Australian financial laws. The Australian Commission was set up and is administered under the Australian Securities and Investment Commission Act of 2001. ASIC was initially the Australian Securities Commission based on the 1989 ASC Act. Initially, the Read this Term), the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, and the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius.

Peter Karsten, CEO of STARTRADER, stated: "Securing six licenses, including the SCA, is a major milestone for STARTRADER. This allows us to better serve our clients in carefully selected markets, with the UAE acting as a central hub Hub A hub as its name suggests describes the center of activity or a focal point. In terms of finance, the term hub can refer to Hub and Spoke Trading or a liquidity hub. However, the terms are not interchangeable, but they do overlap. Hub and Spoke trading refer to a network that posts bids and offers for an asset and therefore creates a real market. For example, Hub and Spoke trading allow traders to see the other submissions and offers from other traders on the platform. This is a popular method A hub as its name suggests describes the center of activity or a focal point. In terms of finance, the term hub can refer to Hub and Spoke Trading or a liquidity hub. However, the terms are not interchangeable, but they do overlap. Hub and Spoke trading refer to a network that posts bids and offers for an asset and therefore creates a real market. For example, Hub and Spoke trading allow traders to see the other submissions and offers from other traders on the platform. This is a popular method Read this Term for growth."

Targeting UAE Growth

The SCA license provides STARTRADER with the ability to serve clients in the UAE as the region continues to grow as a financial hub. The company aims to expand its reach in the UAE market, aligning with the broader trends in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

STARTRADER is now SCA Licensed!



The UAE’s top regulator ensures we meet strict compliance & security standards.



Trading CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all individuals. pic.twitter.com/bFE18bfdzr — STARTRADER (@STARTRADER_int) February 3, 2025

"By expanding here [UAE], we align with the region’s evolving financial landscape and remain focused on delivering outstanding service," Karsten added.

Meanwhile, AUS Global, an Australian forex and CFDs broker, has obtained a Category 5 license from the UAE's SCA as part of its focus on the Middle East market, as reported by Finance Magnates.

Farah Assumes Head of European Development

Earleir, Sarah Farah announced on LinkedIn that she has assumed the role of Head of European Business Development at STARTRADER.

Before joining STARTRADER, Farah worked at MultiBank Group for nearly two years as Head of International Sales, overseeing global sales operations. She also held roles at NAGA, including Sales Team Leader and Head of Retention. Earlier, Farah was an Account Manager and Business Developer at NAGA in Cyprus and worked at BDSwiss as an Account Manager.