STARTRADER Expands in the UAE with Sixth Regulatory License from SCA

Monday, 03/02/2025 | 13:30 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The firm holds regulatory licenses from the FCA, ASIC, FSA, FSCA, and FSC.
  • Meanwhile, Sarah Farah has joined STARTRADER as Head of European Business Development.
STARTRADER has obtained its Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) license in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), adding to its existing regulatory approvals across various global markets.

STARTRADER Gains SCA License

Peter Karsten, CEO of STARTRADER
Peter Karsten, CEO of STARTRADER, Source: LinkedIn

This new license increases the company’s total number of financial services licenses to six, including those from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC ), the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, and the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius.

Peter Karsten, CEO of STARTRADER, stated: "Securing six licenses, including the SCA, is a major milestone for STARTRADER. This allows us to better serve our clients in carefully selected markets, with the UAE acting as a central hub for growth."

Targeting UAE Growth

The SCA license provides STARTRADER with the ability to serve clients in the UAE as the region continues to grow as a financial hub. The company aims to expand its reach in the UAE market, aligning with the broader trends in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

"By expanding here [UAE], we align with the region’s evolving financial landscape and remain focused on delivering outstanding service," Karsten added.

Meanwhile, AUS Global, an Australian forex and CFDs broker, has obtained a Category 5 license from the UAE's SCA as part of its focus on the Middle East market, as reported by Finance Magnates.

Farah Assumes Head of European Development

Earleir, Sarah Farah announced on LinkedIn that she has assumed the role of Head of European Business Development at STARTRADER.

Before joining STARTRADER, Farah worked at MultiBank Group for nearly two years as Head of International Sales, overseeing global sales operations. She also held roles at NAGA, including Sales Team Leader and Head of Retention. Earlier, Farah was an Account Manager and Business Developer at NAGA in Cyprus and worked at BDSwiss as an Account Manager.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
