AUS Global Solidifies Middle East Presence: Gains New UAE Licence

Monday, 28/10/2024 | 07:59 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The broker gained the licence from the country’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).
  • It also added Tawfiq Mashaqi as the Sales Director to its local team.
dubai-uae-skyline
The skyline of Dubai

AUS Global, a forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) broker established in Australia, is now focusing on the markets in the Middle East and has obtained a Category 5 licence from the United Arab Emirates’ Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

“This milestone strengthens our commitment to secure and innovative trading solutions worldwide,” the broker noted (translated from Arabic) while announcing its new licence on LinkedIn.

Operating with Multiple Licences

In addition to the new UAE licence, the CFDs broker is authorised by regulators in Australia, Cyprus, South Africa, Mauritius, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines. The brokerage was first established in Melbourne in 2003 and offers retail trading services with CFDs of several asset classes.

Last year, Finance Magnates reported on AUS Global's sponsorship deal with Spanish football club Real Betis. Under the terms of the deal, the broker branded the team's jersey shorts until the end of the 2024-2025 season. Interestingly, Real Betis partnered with multiple retail CFDs brokers before AUS Global.

Building a Team in the UAE

Apart from the new UAE licence, the broker also strengthened its team in the country by onboarding Tawfiq Mashaqi as the Sales Director. Mashaqi joined the Dubai office of the broker earlier this month and is responsible for sales strategy development, among other things.

Tawfiq Mashaqi, Sales Director at AUS Global
Tawfiq Mashaqi, Sales Director at AUS Global; Photo: LinkedIn

He is an experienced CFDs sales professional who spent the last nine years in the industry, specifically with Middle East-focused brokers. Before AUS Global, he was a Business Development Manager at the Dubai offices of MultiBank Group for more than a year. He also spent another three-year tenure with the same broker. Between his two periods with MultiBank, he was the Sales Director at Abu Dhabi-based Traders Hub Currency Brokerage. His other industry experience includes being a part of the sales team at Q8 Trade.

Other CFDs brokers that recently gained new UAE licences are BDSwiss and Capital.com. While Capital.com is experiencing a solid growth trajectory, BDSwiss’ Cyprus licence was recently suspended, with which it was operating its B2B unit.

About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
