Saxo Expands Offerings for “Buy-and-Hold Investors”: Launches SaxoInvestor in the UK

Wednesday, 02/10/2024 | 08:07 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The new platform offers various instruments, including stocks, ETFs, bonds, and mutual funds.
  • It is offering low commissions and 0.25 percent FX fees.
SAXO Bank
Bloomberg, Saxo Bank's logo at its headquarters in Copenhagen

The UK unit of Denmark-headquartered Saxo Bank today (Wednesday) announced the launch of SaxoInvestor, an investment platform targeted at “buy-and-hold and active investors” in the country.

SaxoInvestor Launches

According to the official press release, the new platform offers access to more than 70,000 instruments, including stocks, ETFs, bonds, and mutual funds.

Andrew Bresler, CEO of Saxo UK: Source: LinkedIn
“With this new user-friendly platform, SaxoInvestor delivers top-tier insights and diverse investment themes, levelling the playing field for investors of all backgrounds,” said Andrew Bresler, CEO of Saxo UK.

Saxo Bank further highlighted that the number of active investors has grown by 38 percent in the last 12 months, and female investors have increased by 20 percent. The number of young investors on the platform also increased significantly, with a 46 percent increase among those aged 21-30 and a 24 percent increase in the 31-40 age group.

The brokerage operator explained that the launch of the new UK-specific platform followed the recognition of the growing trend of buy-and-hold investors in the country, particularly those holding stocks and shares ISAs.

Cutting Down Investors’ Costs

To compete, the SaxoInvestor platform is offering low commissions and 0.25 percent FX fees. It will also allow extended market access hours.

“Since introducing our pricing cuts in January and Mutual Funds last year, we've focused on attracting investor clients,” Bresler added. “The launch of SaxoInvestor in the UK marks a significant milestone. With its simplified, user-friendly interface, the platform makes it easy for anyone to access financial markets and take control of their financial future.”

Meanwhile, Saxo Bank confirmed the closure of its offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, citing changes in the business environment. However, the group will continue to operate in the Asia-Pacific region from its Singapore base. The restructuring followed Saxo’s review of strategic opportunities for its operations in Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong.

Topics
saxo bank
Saxo
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
  • 6521 Articles
  • 87 Followers
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
  • 6521 Articles
  • 87 Followers

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

