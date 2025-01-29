Robinhood Users Gain Access to CME Group’s Equity, Crypto, and Commodity Futures

CME Group and Robinhood Derivatives, LLC have begun rolling out futures products on the Robinhood mobile app. The launch will expand over the coming weeks to include all eligible Robinhood customers in the US.

Robinhood Adds CME Group Futures Trading

"Demand for futures has skyrocketed as a new generation of self-directed traders is seeking diversified investment opportunities," said Julie Winkler, Chief Commercial Officer at CME Group.

The available futures cover five major asset classes. These include contracts tied to the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000, and Dow Jones Industrial Average. Other offerings include bitcoin Bitcoin While some may still be wondering what is Bitcoin, who created Bitcoin, or how does Bitcoin work, one thing is certain: Bitcoin has changed the world.No one can remain indifferent to this revolutionary, decentralized, digital asset nor to its blockchain technology.In fact, we’ve gone a long way ever since a Florida resident Laszlo Hanyecz made BTC’s first official commercial transaction with a real company by trading 10,000 Bitcoins for 2 pizzas at his local Papa John’s.One could now argue that While some may still be wondering what is Bitcoin, who created Bitcoin, or how does Bitcoin work, one thing is certain: Bitcoin has changed the world.No one can remain indifferent to this revolutionary, decentralized, digital asset nor to its blockchain technology.In fact, we’ve gone a long way ever since a Florida resident Laszlo Hanyecz made BTC’s first official commercial transaction with a real company by trading 10,000 Bitcoins for 2 pizzas at his local Papa John’s.One could now argue that Read this Term, ether, major currency pairs, gold, silver, copper, crude oil, and natural gas.

"Expanding retail access to futures trading is an integral step in educating and empowering this new crop of investors, and we look forward to working with Robinhood to continue providing the products and resources needed to tap into today's most important markets," Winkler added.

CME Group Futures To Launch On Robinhood, Bringing New Trading Opportunities To Retail Investors https://t.co/V1nAQsVpaN — Mondo Visione (@ExchangeNews) January 29, 2025

Futures Education from CME Group, Robinhood

"We're rolling out an elegant new mobile trading ladder that we built from scratch and allows customers to trade simply and efficiently at the speed of a tap," said JB Mackenzie, VP and GM of Futures and International at Robinhood.

CME Group provides educational resources through CME Institute and Futures Fundamentals. These include online courses, webinars, and tutorials. Robinhood also offers learning materials, including futures articles and upcoming YouTube videos explaining futures trading.

"This reimagined experience, coupled with some of the lowest fees in the industry, makes trading futures at Robinhood an easy decision," Mackenzie concluded.