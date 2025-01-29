Robinhood Users Gain Access to CME Group’s Equity, Crypto, and Commodity Futures

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Wednesday, 29/01/2025 | 15:18 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The offering includes futures tied to S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000, Dow Jones, bitcoin, and ether.
  • Robinhood app users in the US are gaining access to CME Group futures products.
CME Group and Robinhood Derivatives, LLC have begun rolling out futures products on the Robinhood mobile app. The launch will expand over the coming weeks to include all eligible Robinhood customers in the US.

Robinhood Adds CME Group Futures Trading

"Demand for futures has skyrocketed as a new generation of self-directed traders is seeking diversified investment opportunities," said Julie Winkler, Chief Commercial Officer at CME Group.

The available futures cover five major asset classes. These include contracts tied to the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000, and Dow Jones Industrial Average. Other offerings include bitcoin , ether, major currency pairs, gold, silver, copper, crude oil, and natural gas.

"Expanding retail access to futures trading is an integral step in educating and empowering this new crop of investors, and we look forward to working with Robinhood to continue providing the products and resources needed to tap into today's most important markets," Winkler added.

Futures Education from CME Group, Robinhood

"We're rolling out an elegant new mobile trading ladder that we built from scratch and allows customers to trade simply and efficiently at the speed of a tap," said JB Mackenzie, VP and GM of Futures and International at Robinhood.

CME Group provides educational resources through CME Institute and Futures Fundamentals. These include online courses, webinars, and tutorials. Robinhood also offers learning materials, including futures articles and upcoming YouTube videos explaining futures trading.

"This reimagined experience, coupled with some of the lowest fees in the industry, makes trading futures at Robinhood an easy decision," Mackenzie concluded.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
