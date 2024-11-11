Malaysian Regulator Flags InstaForex and InstaTrade in Latest Warning List

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Monday, 11/11/2024 | 08:59 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The Securities Commission Malaysia has added InstaFintech Group's brands to its investor alert list of unauthorized entities.
  • In the past, SCM warned against other popular retail trading names in the FX and CFD industry.
warning alert

Malaysia's securities regulator has added several reportedly unauthorized trading platforms to its investor alert list, including InstaForex and InstaTrade, both operating under the InstaFintech Group umbrella.

Malaysia Warns on InstaForex, InstaTrade Operations

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SCM) informed today (Monday) that it added new entities to the domestic warning list. The updated warning currently includes InstaTrade and InstaForex, popular international brand in the FX, CFD and retail trading world.

Source: SCM
Source: SCM

According to SCM, InstaForex and InstaTrade are “carrying on unlicensed capital market activities of dealing in securities.” However, it is worth noting that the alert list contains many other popular brokerage brands, like Axitrader, Admirals, and HotForex.

SCM issued the warning as part of its ongoing efforts to protect investors from allegedly unauthorized investment schemes and platforms. The addition of these entities to the alert list suggests they are operating without proper authorization in the Malaysian market.

Along with the InstaFintech-linked platforms, the regulator also flagged several other entities including Binomo, PPNANCE, and Folgory Exchange. A potential clone entity operating as Finex Trade Station was also included in the warning.

The SC maintains and regularly updates this list as a reference tool for investors to verify the legitimacy of investment opportunities before committing their funds. The commission encourages public vigilance and has established dedicated channels for reporting suspicious capital market activities.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
