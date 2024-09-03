Prop Firm The Funded Trader Opens DXtrade and Match-Trader to US and Global Users

The Funded Trader, a proprietary trading firm, has announced that its platforms, DXtrade and Match-Trader, are now available to traders worldwide, including those in the United States. This update was shared via social media platform X.
DXtrade and Match-Trader Launch
The DXtrade and Match-Trader platforms offer various features. These include modern user interfaces, a range of trading tools, and integration with TradingView charts. According to the company, it aims to enhance the trading experience with these updates.
The firm shared on their discord channel: “Experience modern interfaces, comprehensive tools, and enhanced stability with TradingView charts. Elevate your trading game with these cutting-edge platforms today."
The announcement suggests that traders can now access these platforms regardless of their location, providing new opportunities for trading activities.
Earlier, The Funded Trader announced on social media X that it had migrated to the cTrader platform, affecting around 4,700 traders. The update, shared earlier, included instructions for the migration process. Traders were required to close all open trades by a specified time to ensure accurate balance transfer. If they did not comply, the system automatically closed their trades.
Payouts and Account Restoration
Earlier, five months after pausing operations, The Funded Trader has updated its relaunch and stabilization plans, as reported by Finance Magnates. The firm reports having issued 30% of owed trader payouts and processed 55% of affiliate payouts.
Additionally, the company stated on X that it has distributed 70% of the trader accounts and addressed those breached due to inactivity in 2024. It is also reviewing 2023 activities to identify traders eligible for account restoration.