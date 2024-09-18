Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Prop Firm TradersWithEdge Brings Back MT5 with Trading Promotions

Wednesday, 18/09/2024 | 09:21 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The firm launches 2-for-1 deal on challenge accounts alongside MT5 reintroduction.
  • Regulators, including ASIC, are increasing scrutiny on prop trading firms and CFD distribution channels.
TradersWithEdge, a proprietary trading firm, has announced the return of the MetaTrader 5 (MT5 ) platform to its lineup of trading tools. The firm made this announcement through a social media post on X, stating, "MetaTrader 5 is Back at TradersWithEdge."

TradersWithEdge Launches MT5

MT5, known for its advanced features and user-friendly interface, is a popular trading platform . It offers a range of tools including comprehensive charting options, automated trading functions, and extensive market analysis capabilities.

The reintroduction of MT5 is expected to improve the trading experience for users of TradersWithEdge, catering to both beginners and experienced traders.

In addition to the platform's return, TradersWithEdge is offering a limited-time promotion. The firm is providing a 2-for-1 deal on challenge accounts for both 1 and 2 Phase challenges.

Meanwhile, FXIFY, a proprietary trading firm that provides capital to skilled traders, is undergoing regulatory changes from MetaQuotes, the company behind the MetaTrader platform. MetaQuotes has instructed FXIFY to stop offering MetaTrader services to traders in the United States.

Consequently, FXIFY will transition its US-based traders from MetaTrader to the DX platform.

ASIC Eyes Prop Trading

Finance Magnates recently reported that Rhys Bollen from the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) confirmed the regulator is closely watching the rise of ‘prop trading’ firms and their involvement in CFD trading.

ASIC plans to focus on emerging distribution channels for CFDs, including prop trading services, in 2024/25. This follows recent comments from other regulators, such as CySEC and ESMA, indicating increased scrutiny of prop trading. ASIC’s attention highlights a growing regulatory interest in the industry, though ASIC covers other areas as well.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
