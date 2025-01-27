Equiti Expands MENA Access With Stock CFD Launch

Equiti Group has introduced stock CFDs for companies listed on major Middle Eastern exchanges, expanding its product offerings to include securities from the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

The fintech firm's latest product launch comes amid increasing international attention on Middle Eastern markets, where government initiatives and economic diversification programs have contributed to market development in recent years.

The new offerings allow traders to access CFDs on selected MENA-listed companies through Equiti's regulated trading platform. The product expansion adds to the company's existing suite of trading instruments available to international clients.

Iskandar Najjar, Co-Founder and CEO at Equiti Group

“Equiti’s mission is to connect traders with the world’s most lucrative markets,” Equiti Group co-founder, Iskandar Najjar, stated. With MENA stock CFDs, we’re not just offering access; we’re giving traders the chance to be part of history in the making.”

The development follows broader market trends as financial institutions expand their MENA region product offerings. Last year, Equiti has announced a sponsorship agreement with Abu Dhabi’s Al Wahda Football Club. The company revealed that it will serve as the club’s sleeve sponsor as part of a deal that also includes on-ground events.

Brian Myers, Chief Commercial Officer at Equiti Group, described the launch as "chance for traders to capitalise on its unique growth potential and aspiring economic transformation" in MENA market exposure.

The company indicates that the new products will be available alongside its existing trading services. Equiti Group, regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), provides these services through its subsidiary, Equiti Securities Currencies Brokers LLC.

Equiti Global Balanced Fund

Moreover, Equiti is preparing to launch the Equiti Global Balanced Fund under its wealth management division, Equiti Wealth. The initiative has received preliminary approval from the UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority, signaling progress toward its rollout.

Equiti Wealth is a global, multi-asset platform designed to cater to long-term investment needs. It aims to make wealth management more inclusive, offering an accessible entry point with a minimum investment of $1,000. The platform provides investors with access to a diverse selection of professionally managed investment funds, helping them take initial steps toward financial security.

In a related update, Equiti Group has appointed Navin Dsouza as the new Chief Operating Officer for Digital Assets and Gold. Based in Dubai, Dsouza announced his new role on LinkedIn on Wednesday. Previously, he co-founded ComTech Gold, a company specializing in gold digitization through blockchain technology, where he served as CEO and later as an advisor during his nearly three-year tenure.