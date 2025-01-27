Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Equiti Expands MENA Access With Stock CFD Launch

Monday, 27/01/2025 | 09:26 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The broker launches new offerings, including companies listed on DFM and ADX exchanges.
  • MENA has become one of the world's fastest-growing economic regions, offering traders new diversifying opportunities.
Equiti

Equiti Group has introduced stock CFDs for companies listed on major Middle Eastern exchanges, expanding its product offerings to include securities from the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Equiti Expands Trading Options with MENA Stock CFDs

The fintech firm's latest product launch comes amid increasing international attention on Middle Eastern markets, where government initiatives and economic diversification programs have contributed to market development in recent years.

The new offerings allow traders to access CFDs on selected MENA-listed companies through Equiti's regulated trading platform. The product expansion adds to the company's existing suite of trading instruments available to international clients.

Iskandar Najjar, Co-Founder and CEO at Equiti Group
Iskandar Najjar, Co-Founder and CEO at Equiti Group

“Equiti’s mission is to connect traders with the world’s most lucrative markets,” Equiti Group co-founder, Iskandar Najjar, stated. With MENA stock CFDs, we’re not just offering access; we’re giving traders the chance to be part of history in the making.”

The development follows broader market trends as financial institutions expand their MENA region product offerings. Last year, Equiti has announced a sponsorship agreement with Abu Dhabi’s Al Wahda Football Club. The company revealed that it will serve as the club’s sleeve sponsor as part of a deal that also includes on-ground events.

Brian Myers, Chief Commercial Officer at Equiti Group, described the launch as "chance for traders to capitalise on its unique growth potential and aspiring economic transformation" in MENA market exposure.

The company indicates that the new products will be available alongside its existing trading services. Equiti Group, regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), provides these services through its subsidiary, Equiti Securities Currencies Brokers LLC.

Equiti Global Balanced Fund

Moreover, Equiti is preparing to launch the Equiti Global Balanced Fund under its wealth management division, Equiti Wealth. The initiative has received preliminary approval from the UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority, signaling progress toward its rollout.

Equiti Wealth is a global, multi-asset platform designed to cater to long-term investment needs. It aims to make wealth management more inclusive, offering an accessible entry point with a minimum investment of $1,000. The platform provides investors with access to a diverse selection of professionally managed investment funds, helping them take initial steps toward financial security.

In a related update, Equiti Group has appointed Navin Dsouza as the new Chief Operating Officer for Digital Assets and Gold. Based in Dubai, Dsouza announced his new role on LinkedIn on Wednesday. Previously, he co-founded ComTech Gold, a company specializing in gold digitization through blockchain technology, where he served as CEO and later as an advisor during his nearly three-year tenure.

Topics
Single Stocks Cfds
stock
uae
Middle East
Equiti Group
Equiti
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 2151 Articles
  • 60 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 2151 Articles
  • 60 Followers

