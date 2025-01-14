Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Equiti Group's New Fund Targets Broader Access to Wealth Management

Tuesday, 14/01/2025 | 13:30 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The platform seeks to bridge the gap between new investors and advanced wealth managers through financial literacy.
  • It reportedly starts with a minimum investment of $1,000.
Global fintech ad trading technology provider Equiti plans to launch the Equiti Global Balanced Fund under its wealth management arm, Equiti Wealth. The firm has received in-principle approval from the UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority for this offering.

Equiti Wealth is a global multi-asset platform customized for long-term investment needs. It aims to make wealth management inclusive and accessible.

Managed Investment Funds

With an entry point of just $1,000, the platform aims to remove traditional barriers to investment. According to the official announcement, it consolidates a wide array of professionally managed investment funds by enabling investors to take the first step toward building a secure financial future.

“Today signifies a pivotal moment for Equiti as we reaffirm our dedication to enhancing financial opportunities for everyone,” said Mohammed AlAhmed Ketmawi, the Co-founder of Equiti Group.

“Our Equiti Wealth portfolio is designed with the investor in mind, simplifying the path for anyone to embark on their investment journey and reap the benefits of expertly managed funds.”

The platform also seeks to bridge the gap between novice investors and sophisticated wealth management tools by promoting financial literacy and long-term planning.

Enhancing Wealth Management

By securing regulatory approval, Equiti Wealth aims to enhance the investment landscape through the new offering. The initiative aligns with Equiti’s broader goal of democratizing wealth creation. With its commitment to accessibility and expertly managed solutions, the platform could reshape how people perceive and engage with wealth management.

Equiti Group holds licenses from some of the renowned regulatory bodies, including the UK's FCA and the UAE's SCA. Equiti Wealth is expected to benefit from the group’s multi-regulated framework and international reach as part of the globally recognized Equiti Group.

Gaurang Desai, the Managing Director of Equiti Wealth, added: “By removing barriers to wealth creation, we strive to empower our clients with the tools necessary to achieve their financial aspirations. Our commitment is to deliver reliable, transparent, and user-friendly investment solutions suitable for all investors, from beginners to seasoned professionals.”

Meanwhile, Equiti Group onboarded Navin Dsouza as the new Chief Operating Officer for Digital Assets and Gold this month. Dsouza will be assuming the new role in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Equiti Group
Equiti
Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
