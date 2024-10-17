Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Retail FX
> Products
> Blueberry Integrates TRAction, MetaTrader 4 for ASIC Compliance Push

Blueberry Integrates TRAction, MetaTrader 4 for ASIC Compliance Push

Thursday, 17/10/2024 | 07:27 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The broker has launched advanced transaction reporting in Australia using TRAction's solution integrated with MT4.
  • This move streamlines ASIC reporting for Blueberry's newly licensed Australian entity.
Blueberry logo

Blueberry, the Forex and CFD broker formerly known as Blueberry Markets, has rolled out a new transaction reporting system in Australia. The system integrates TRAction's reporting solution with the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, aiming to simplify the broker's regulatory compliance processes.

Blueberry Streamlines Regulatory Reporting with New TRAction and MT4 Integration

This launch comes on the heels of Blueberry Australia Pty Ltd, the company's local entity, receiving approval from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to operate as a retail CFDs brokerage.

The new integration is designed to streamline ASIC transaction reporting for Blueberry, addressing the growing complexity of compliance requirements in the financial sector.

Quinn Perrott, co-CEO at TRAction
Quinn Perrott, co-CEO at TRAction

"This partnership showcases our commitment to delivering seamless and compliant solutions, alleviating the burden of trade reporting on teams and allowing for increased capacity to focus on services,” Quinn Perrott, co-CEO at TRAction, commented.

The system allows TRAction to pull data directly from MT4, ensuring accurate and timely reporting submissions. This capability is particularly valuable given recent regulatory changes, including updates to EU EMIR Refit and upcoming modifications to similar rules in the UK, Australia, and Singapore.

"As a globally regulated broker, precise and efficient data reporting is the cornerstone of our commitment to trust and transparency with our clients and regulators," Dean Hyde, Founder and Managing Director of Blueberry, said.

Dean Hyde, Founder and Managing Director of Blueberry
Dean Hyde, Founder and Managing Director of Blueberry

“This integration with TRAction and MT4 not only simplifies our complex reporting requirements but also keeps us at the forefront of evolving regulatory demands, allowing us to consistently deliver an unparalleled trading experience,” Hyde added.

The launch of the new reporting system coincides with Blueberry's recent rebranding efforts. The company dropped "Markets" from its name and refreshed its visual identity with a new logo and platform design.

Blueberry Launched Prop Trading Platform

Blueberry Markets, like several other brokers, previously grey-labelled MetaTrader licenses to prop trading firms. However, earlier this year, multiple props reported that Blueberry had asked them to halt new client onboarding on MT platforms. This move came in response to regulatory scrutiny surrounding MetaQuotes' popular trading tools in the United States.

Seizing the opportunity, Blueberry decided to follow the trend of many regulated FX/CFD brokers by launching its own proprietary trading platform called Blueberry Funded. This initiative took place during the summer months of 2024.

The prop trading space has seen an influx of brokers offering similar services. ThinkMarkets, IC Markets, Traders Trust, and Trade.com are among the latest entrants to launch prop trading services, capitalizing on the growing popularity of such offerings in the retail trading sector. They join early adopters like OANDA, Hantec Markets, and Axi, who were among the first established brokers to enter this market.

Blueberry, the Forex and CFD broker formerly known as Blueberry Markets, has rolled out a new transaction reporting system in Australia. The system integrates TRAction's reporting solution with the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, aiming to simplify the broker's regulatory compliance processes.

Blueberry Streamlines Regulatory Reporting with New TRAction and MT4 Integration

This launch comes on the heels of Blueberry Australia Pty Ltd, the company's local entity, receiving approval from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to operate as a retail CFDs brokerage.

The new integration is designed to streamline ASIC transaction reporting for Blueberry, addressing the growing complexity of compliance requirements in the financial sector.

Quinn Perrott, co-CEO at TRAction
Quinn Perrott, co-CEO at TRAction

"This partnership showcases our commitment to delivering seamless and compliant solutions, alleviating the burden of trade reporting on teams and allowing for increased capacity to focus on services,” Quinn Perrott, co-CEO at TRAction, commented.

The system allows TRAction to pull data directly from MT4, ensuring accurate and timely reporting submissions. This capability is particularly valuable given recent regulatory changes, including updates to EU EMIR Refit and upcoming modifications to similar rules in the UK, Australia, and Singapore.

"As a globally regulated broker, precise and efficient data reporting is the cornerstone of our commitment to trust and transparency with our clients and regulators," Dean Hyde, Founder and Managing Director of Blueberry, said.

Dean Hyde, Founder and Managing Director of Blueberry
Dean Hyde, Founder and Managing Director of Blueberry

“This integration with TRAction and MT4 not only simplifies our complex reporting requirements but also keeps us at the forefront of evolving regulatory demands, allowing us to consistently deliver an unparalleled trading experience,” Hyde added.

The launch of the new reporting system coincides with Blueberry's recent rebranding efforts. The company dropped "Markets" from its name and refreshed its visual identity with a new logo and platform design.

Blueberry Launched Prop Trading Platform

Blueberry Markets, like several other brokers, previously grey-labelled MetaTrader licenses to prop trading firms. However, earlier this year, multiple props reported that Blueberry had asked them to halt new client onboarding on MT platforms. This move came in response to regulatory scrutiny surrounding MetaQuotes' popular trading tools in the United States.

Seizing the opportunity, Blueberry decided to follow the trend of many regulated FX/CFD brokers by launching its own proprietary trading platform called Blueberry Funded. This initiative took place during the summer months of 2024.

The prop trading space has seen an influx of brokers offering similar services. ThinkMarkets, IC Markets, Traders Trust, and Trade.com are among the latest entrants to launch prop trading services, capitalizing on the growing popularity of such offerings in the retail trading sector. They join early adopters like OANDA, Hantec Markets, and Axi, who were among the first established brokers to enter this market.

Topics
TRAction
MetaTrader 4
mt4
Blueberry Markets
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1871 Articles
  • 41 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1871 Articles
  • 41 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Retail FX

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}