Analysis: OANDA Thought Legacy Was Enough; Now It's FTMO's Latest Trophy

30 years of market reputation wasn't enough to stay afloat in the competitive retail trading industry.
FTMO gained know-how, regulatory approvals, and licenses and may change the established rules of the market.
The recent acquisition of OANDA by FTMO marks a significant shift in the retail trading industry. It highlights how traditional brokers who fail to innovate risk losing market dominance. This unprecedented move represents the first instance of a prop trading firm acquiring a major retail broker, inverting the usual industry pattern.
OANDA Legacy vs. FTMO
Innovation
OANDA, once a powerhouse in the retail trading space due to its strong regulatory standing across seven Tier-1 jurisdictions, gradually lost market momentum under CVC's ownership. Despite maintaining high trust among retail traders, the broker struggled to keep pace with evolving market demands, particularly in pricing competitiveness.
Since 1996,
OANDA has been considered one of the leaders and pioneers in online trading,
including CFDs. In 2018, it was acquired by CVC Capital Partners, a fund
managing nearly $200 billion. Although initially it was suggested that there
would be no changes in the company's leadership, the then-CEO Vatsa Narasimha
was demoted to Non-Executive Director, ultimately leaving the company in
January 2020.
What was once one of the top three brokerage firms worldwide was reportedly weakened by the fund’s management. Coupled with rising competition, this resulted in the firm’s gradual decline. The company attempted to save itself by acquiring TMS, Poland's second-largest broker, in 2020, which was finalized in 2021. However, this did not provide sufficient momentum for further growth, especially since XTB had become the dominant player in the local market.
FTMO's
acquisition strategy appears well-calculated, targeting OANDA's robust
regulatory framework while planning to operate it as a standalone business.
„Prop
firms are a good sales channel for CFD brokers. So, OANDA will be able to
leverage the FTMO business to drive new traders into their brokerage,”
commented Ryan Nettles, the COO of Fuze Traders, a prop trading company from Switzerland,
backed by Guru Capital.
"We will continue to see more prop trading firms acquiring,
establishing or partnering with CFD brokers as prop trading firms are good
sales channels for brokers."
Finance Magnates has learned through insider discussions that this move isn't
about acquiring a brand, but rather about securing established regulations and
the expertise of people who know how to manage these regulations. OANDA holds
licenses in the USA, where obtaining local market licenses is notably
challenging.
"By
acquiring OANDA, FTMO basically gains access to a team that knows how to
navigate a lot of these challenges—regulation, getting licenses—it's like
having a seasoned guide in one of the trickiest markets in the world,"
commented Kathy Lien from BKTraders.
Traders are
becoming increasingly successful, generating substantial costs for prop trading
firms, which has led to the downfall of many such companies. In 2024 alone, 40
such businesses have ceased operations. OANDA's infrastructure and direct
market access could help FTMO hedge trades directly, thereby reducing the risk
of large-scale payouts destabilizing the firm's financial stability.
“One of the
biggest challenges for prop firms is handling their top traders who
consistently hit the profit targets,” added Lien. “Without solid risk
management and experience, this can expose the firms to significant financial
strains.”
It's no
coincidence that as prop trading has become increasingly popular in recent
months, many FX/CFD brokers have started joining this trend. For them, running
a prop trading business is both easier and more cost-effective. OANDA itself
recognized this opportunity and launched its OANDA Prop Trader brand over a
year ago.
Additionally,
the Czech firm reported that the number of open trading accounts exceeded 2.3
million in 2024—a 33% increase from the previous year. It also noted an 80%
rise in total payouts to traders in the first seven months of 2024 compared to
the same period the previous year.
"The industry is probably going to stabilize between say 2-3 players which will take 70-80% of the market," Otakar Suffner, the Co-Founder of FTMO commented during FMLS:23.
How Much Could FTMO Have
Paid for OANDA
While the
financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed, CVC purchased OANDA in 2018 for
$175 million. At that time, the company claimed to have approximately 100,000
active traders worldwide.
Assuming
the company's valuation remained stable, the acquisition cost per OANDA client
for FTMO would amount to $1,750. However, these are merely estimates, and the
final cost per client could be significantly different, especially considering
OANDA's structural changes and diversification under CVC ownership in recent
years.
The recent acquisition of OANDA by FTMO marks a significant shift in the retail trading industry. It highlights how traditional brokers who fail to innovate risk losing market dominance. This unprecedented move represents the first instance of a prop trading firm acquiring a major retail broker, inverting the usual industry pattern.
OANDA Legacy vs. FTMO
Innovation
OANDA, once a powerhouse in the retail trading space due to its strong regulatory standing across seven Tier-1 jurisdictions, gradually lost market momentum under CVC's ownership. Despite maintaining high trust among retail traders, the broker struggled to keep pace with evolving market demands, particularly in pricing competitiveness.
Since 1996,
OANDA has been considered one of the leaders and pioneers in online trading,
including CFDs. In 2018, it was acquired by CVC Capital Partners, a fund
managing nearly $200 billion. Although initially it was suggested that there
would be no changes in the company's leadership, the then-CEO Vatsa Narasimha
was demoted to Non-Executive Director, ultimately leaving the company in
January 2020.
What was once one of the top three brokerage firms worldwide was reportedly weakened by the fund’s management. Coupled with rising competition, this resulted in the firm’s gradual decline. The company attempted to save itself by acquiring TMS, Poland's second-largest broker, in 2020, which was finalized in 2021. However, this did not provide sufficient momentum for further growth, especially since XTB had become the dominant player in the local market.
FTMO's
acquisition strategy appears well-calculated, targeting OANDA's robust
regulatory framework while planning to operate it as a standalone business.
„Prop
firms are a good sales channel for CFD brokers. So, OANDA will be able to
leverage the FTMO business to drive new traders into their brokerage,”
commented Ryan Nettles, the COO of Fuze Traders, a prop trading company from Switzerland,
backed by Guru Capital.
"We will continue to see more prop trading firms acquiring,
establishing or partnering with CFD brokers as prop trading firms are good
sales channels for brokers."
Finance Magnates has learned through insider discussions that this move isn't
about acquiring a brand, but rather about securing established regulations and
the expertise of people who know how to manage these regulations. OANDA holds
licenses in the USA, where obtaining local market licenses is notably
challenging.
"By
acquiring OANDA, FTMO basically gains access to a team that knows how to
navigate a lot of these challenges—regulation, getting licenses—it's like
having a seasoned guide in one of the trickiest markets in the world,"
commented Kathy Lien from BKTraders.
Traders are
becoming increasingly successful, generating substantial costs for prop trading
firms, which has led to the downfall of many such companies. In 2024 alone, 40
such businesses have ceased operations. OANDA's infrastructure and direct
market access could help FTMO hedge trades directly, thereby reducing the risk
of large-scale payouts destabilizing the firm's financial stability.
“One of the
biggest challenges for prop firms is handling their top traders who
consistently hit the profit targets,” added Lien. “Without solid risk
management and experience, this can expose the firms to significant financial
strains.”
It's no
coincidence that as prop trading has become increasingly popular in recent
months, many FX/CFD brokers have started joining this trend. For them, running
a prop trading business is both easier and more cost-effective. OANDA itself
recognized this opportunity and launched its OANDA Prop Trader brand over a
year ago.
Additionally,
the Czech firm reported that the number of open trading accounts exceeded 2.3
million in 2024—a 33% increase from the previous year. It also noted an 80%
rise in total payouts to traders in the first seven months of 2024 compared to
the same period the previous year.
"The industry is probably going to stabilize between say 2-3 players which will take 70-80% of the market," Otakar Suffner, the Co-Founder of FTMO commented during FMLS:23.
How Much Could FTMO Have
Paid for OANDA
While the
financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed, CVC purchased OANDA in 2018 for
$175 million. At that time, the company claimed to have approximately 100,000
active traders worldwide.
Assuming
the company's valuation remained stable, the acquisition cost per OANDA client
for FTMO would amount to $1,750. However, these are merely estimates, and the
final cost per client could be significantly different, especially considering
OANDA's structural changes and diversification under CVC ownership in recent
years.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
FCA Seizes £586K from Convicted Insider Dealer, Former Goldman Sachs Analyst
Featured Videos
Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24
LNP Audit + Assurance co-founder Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialized audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares insights on regulatory arbitrage, decreasing leverage trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasizing the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
LNP Audit + Assurance co-founder Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialized audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares insights on regulatory arbitrage, decreasing leverage trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasizing the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
LNP Audit + Assurance co-founder Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialized audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares insights on regulatory arbitrage, decreasing leverage trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasizing the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
LNP Audit + Assurance co-founder Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialized audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares insights on regulatory arbitrage, decreasing leverage trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasizing the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
In this interview, Johnny Khalil from @TickmillGlobal shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In this interview, Johnny Khalil from @TickmillGlobal shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In this interview, Johnny Khalil from @TickmillGlobal shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In this interview, Johnny Khalil from @TickmillGlobal shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In this interview, Johnny Khalil from @TickmillGlobal shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In this interview, Johnny Khalil from @TickmillGlobal shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!