OANDA Japan Terminates Two MetaTrader 4 Servers: Is It a Push Towards MetaTrader 5?

Monday, 30/09/2024 | 06:05 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The brokerage has terminated two MT4 FX Tokyo servers.
  • It has asked the users of one of these servers to “consider using MT5.”
One of OANDA's offices
One of OANDA's offices

OANDA Japan has announced two major changes to its MetaTrader 4 server offerings for forex traders: the termination of the Tokyo Server MT4 Discretionary Plan and FX Tokyo Server MT4 "Forex-oj5k," which is available on the FX Tokyo Server MT4 Standard Plan.

OANDA Japan Scaling Down MT4

Announced last week, the discontinuation of both servers is scheduled for December 13, 2024.

For the Tokyo Server MT4 Discretionary Plan, the brokerage's Japanese unit detailed that the creation of new sub-accounts under the plan will end on September 26, while the acceptance of orders will stop on October 18. The server’s availability will end on December 13.
The broker also asked traders using the server to close their positions before the deadline; otherwise, the platform will force-settle those positions after the termination of availability.

However, OANDA Japan customers using the FX Tokyo Server MT4 "Forex-oj5k" server have been asked to switch to the “oj1m” group, another MT4 server, “as soon as possible.” It also advised traders using automated trading (EA) to switch charts and set up their EA accordingly.

The Japanese brokerage operator further assured traders that the rate distribution and spreads for "oj5k" and "oj1m" are the same, and there is no difference.

Until now, OANDA Japan has offered three MT4 servers under its Standard Plan, along with an additional Discretionary Plan. Now, with the termination of two servers, the brokerage is only offering two MT4 FX Tokyo servers, "oj1m" and "oj3m," both under the Standard Plan.
While “oj1m” supports a trading volume of 10,000 to 1 million currencies, “oj3m” supports a trading volume of 10,000 to 3 million currencies.

The Advantages of MT5

Although OANDA Japan did not detail its intentions behind the sudden closure of the two MT4 servers, it highlighted the advantages of MetaTrader 5 (MT5) in one of its notices. Both platforms were developed by MetaQuotes, and MT5 is the successor to MT4. The developer of the trading platforms is also pushing the adoption of MT5 and has suspended the issuance of new MT4 licenses.

Mt4 and mt5

“As MT5 has more advanced functions and operations than MT4, we recommend using MT5,” OANDA Japan noted (translated from Japanese). “If you are currently using the MT4 Discretionary Plan, we encourage you to consider using MT5.”

OANDA is a major retail brokerage brand that offers trading services in foreign exchange, equities, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. It has a presence in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Japan, among several other countries. It is one of the few licensed brokerages that offer retail margin forex trading in the US.

Earlier media reports revealed that the owner of the brokerage firm is considering selling its stakes, but official confirmation is yet to come. CVC Capital Partners Asia Fund acquired OANDA in 2018.

Topics
mt4
mt5
oanda
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
  • 6515 Articles
  • 87 Followers
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
  • 6515 Articles
  • 87 Followers

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

