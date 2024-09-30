New FXBO CRM Aims to Streamline Prop Trading Firm Management

FX Back Office (FXBO), a provider of trading technology solutions, today (Monday) announced the launch of its new Prop Trading Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system. The platform aims to help proprietary trading firms manage operations more efficiently.
FXBO Unveils New Prop Trading CRM
The CRM offers features tailored for prop trading, including tools to create multi-step trading challenges, manage client accounts, and monitor trader performance in real-time. It also provides risk management capabilities and integrates with popular trading platforms like MetaTrader and cTrader.
"We're thrilled to introduce the FXBO Prop Trading CRM, designed to provide proprietary trading firms with the tools they need to thrive and grow," said Dmitriy Petrenko, CEO of FXBO. "We believe this CRM will elevate trading operations to the next level."
What does the new system include? According to the FXBO press release it will offer:
- Centralized dashboard for managing trader profiles and activities
- Customizable interface to accommodate firms of different sizes
- Real-time risk monitoring and parameter setting
- Analytics and reporting tools for performance tracking
- Multi-currency account management and flexible leverage options
The launch comes as prop trading firms seek more specialized technology solutions to stay competitive. FXBO says its new CRM can help firms streamline processes, from trader onboarding to account funding. The company is currently offering demos of the new platform to interested prop firms.
Few months ago, FXBO also partnered with Muinmos, to upgrade technology for forex brokers and prop trading companies. The integrated platform aims to enhance client management efficiency and regulatory compliance.
CRM in the Prop Trading Industry
FXBO isn't the only company offering CRM systems to prop trading businesses. In late June, technology provider Techysquad also entered this market.
The new prop trading system features admin and client portals, integrations with various payment methods and email services, 24/7 support, and guaranteed fast fund withdrawals.
"Our CRM has been carefully designed to deliver a smooth prop trading experience. It efficiently manages all requirements, allowing prop trading firms to concentrate on their traders while receiving consistent support,” Techysquad stated in a press release/
Match-Trade also released updates to its Prop Trading Solutions this month, focusing on enhancements to its proprietary CRM system. Brokers can now choose between manual and automatic phase progression for traders, enabling controlled advancement through challenge stages.
A new "Evaluation Requests" tab allows administrators to review and approve progression requests. Brokers can also disable the auto-evaluation feature, requiring administrator approval for traders to advance to the next stage.
CRM systems have become indispensable tools for prop trading firms, offering a wide range of benefits that enhance client relationships, improve operational efficiency, and drive business growth. As the industry continues to evolve, firms that leverage these technologies effectively will be better positioned to succeed in the competitive world of proprietary trading.