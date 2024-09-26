Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Match-Trade's Prop Trading Solution Keeps KYC in Check with Daily Loss

Match-Trade’s Prop Trading Solution Keeps KYC in Check with Daily Loss

Thursday, 26/09/2024 | 09:08 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The platform offers real-time notifications for phase progression requests for trader communication.
  • The Broker API supports partial position closure, and users can export data from the Forex CRM into CSV files.
Match-trade technologies

Match-Trade has rolled out upgrades to its Prop Trading Solution, focusing on enhancements to its Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system.

Brokers now have the option to select between manual and automatic phase progression for traders, allowing for controlled advancement through challenge stages.

Admin Approval for Progression

The introduction of a new “Evaluation Requests” tab enables administrators to review and approve progression requests. Additionally, brokers can disable the auto evaluation feature, requiring administrator approval for traders to advance.

Michał Karczewski, CEO, Match-Trade Technologies, Source: LinkedIn

If a progression request is rejected, the trader's account balance resets, ensuring compliance with challenge rules. A new notification system has been implemented, providing traders with real-time updates on the status of their phase progression requests, thus enhancing communication and transparency.

Brokers can also customize the reset time for daily loss limits, allowing adjustments to align with clients' local time zones. Furthermore, brokers can easily modify the number of trading days directly from the Account Management tab, streamlining account management processes.

Meanwhile, Match-Trade Technologies has announced the integration of TradingView charts as part of an upgrade to its Match-Trader platform, as reported by Finance Magnates. This enhancement also includes special pricing for challenge accounts, providing proprietary trading companies with conditions to expand their operations.

KYC Notifications at Phases

The KYC verification process has been updated to link to individual phases, giving brokers more control over user verification. Notifications regarding KYC-related issues are now provided at each phase to keep traders informed.

An automated email notification system has been introduced to alert clients and administrators about key account events, which improves operational communication.

The Broker API has been enhanced to include new functionalities that allow brokers to partially close positions, add notes, and create tasks directly through integration. Additionally, users can now export data from the Forex CRM into CSV files, facilitating easier performance analysis and management.

A new “Save Order” functionality allows users to rearrange items within CRM tabs, further improving data organization and user experience. According to the firm, these upgrades aim to streamline operations and enhance the overall user experience for both brokers and traders.

