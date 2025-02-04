MT5 Brokers Gain Access to STICPAY’s E-Wallet and Payment Services

Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24 Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24 Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24 Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24 Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24 Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

In this interview, Johnny Khalil from @TickmillGlobal shares insights on the company's strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 