MT5 Brokers Gain Access to STICPAY’s E-Wallet and Payment Services

Tuesday, 04/02/2025 | 16:57 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • STICPAY supports multiple payment methods, including credit cards, bank transfers, and crypto.
  • The online trading platform market was $10.2 billion in 2024 and may reach $15.6 billion by 2030.
STICPAY, a global e-wallet provider and payment gateway, has announced a strategic partnership with MetaTrader 5 (MT5). The integration allows brokers using MT5 to process payments through STICPAY’s services.

MT5 Brokers Gain STICPAY Payment Access

"The global online trading platform market has surged in recent years as technological advances have made trading accessible to more people. We’re excited to be part of this growing sector and especially pleased to have entered into a partnership with a platform as popular and highly regarded as MT5," Sean Park, STICPAY CEO, commented.

With this integration, brokers on MT5 can use STICPAY’s built-in payments service without additional API integration. Brokers already connected to MT5 only need to sign a contract to access STICPAY’s e-wallet and its payment aggregator, STIC Direct. Payments will be available on both mobile and online devices.

MT5 is an online trading platform that enables users to trade forex, stocks, and futures. It is a product of MetaQuotes and is widely used, with over 8 million active accounts across more than 180 countries. Traders can register for a demo account directly on MT5, but live trading requires a brokerage that offers the platform.

"We believe the breadth of our payments offering will appeal to brokers on MT5 as it will allow them to cater to a huge number of traders all over the world," Park added.

Online Trading Market Expected to Grow

The online trading platform market was valued at $10.2 billion in 2024, according to Grand View Research. The market is expected to grow to $15.6 billion by 2030. The research attributes the rise to an increase in retail investors since the COVID-19 pandemic. It also notes that cost-effectiveness and AI-driven advancements may contribute to further market expansion.

STICPAY’s e-wallet allows users to make payments using their available balance. STIC Direct supports multiple payment methods, including credit cards, alternative payment methods, local bank transfers, cryptocurrency, and e-wallet payments .

A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
