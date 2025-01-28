MetaQuotes Adds The Kingdom Bank to MT 5 Payments for Fund Transfers and Deposits

The Kingdom Bank, a digital-asset friendly international bank, has joined the MetaTrader 5 Payments Payments One of the bases of mediums of exchange in the modern world, a payment constitutes the transfer of a legal currency or equivalent from one party in exchange for goods or services to another entity. The payments industry has become a fixture of modern commerce, though the players involved and means of exchange have dramatically shifted over time.In particular, a party making a payment is referred to as a payer, with the payee reflecting the individual or entity receiving the payment. Most commonl One of the bases of mediums of exchange in the modern world, a payment constitutes the transfer of a legal currency or equivalent from one party in exchange for goods or services to another entity. The payments industry has become a fixture of modern commerce, though the players involved and means of exchange have dramatically shifted over time.In particular, a party making a payment is referred to as a payer, with the payee reflecting the individual or entity receiving the payment. Most commonl Read this Term service as a new payment service provider.

This integration enables the bank to offer its services to MetaTrader 5 users, allowing them to deposit and withdraw funds directly from the platform without leaving the terminal.

MetaQuotes Adds The Kingdom Bank Payments

According to the firms, this addition aims to modernize onboarding and simplify deposit transactions, improving conversion rates and increasing both the number and volume of deposits. Brokers are expected to benefit from more efficient and automated financial operations, without the need for third-party integration or added costs.

The Kingdom Bank operates in over 80 countries, supporting more than 30 currencies and offering payment methods such as credit cards, bank transfers, and local systems like PIX and Efecty. MetaTrader 5, which already supports multiple PSPs, continues to expand its range of financial options with this new partnership.

Earlier, AstroPay partnered with MetaTrader 5 Payments, enabling brokers to use its digital wallet services within the trading platform. The integration offers traders increased convenience and efficiency, allowing them to manage transactions without leaving the MetaTrader 5 environment.

The Kingdom Bank Becomes West Ham United’s Official Regional Banking Partner

In a separate development, West Ham United has entered a regional partnership with The Kingdom Bank. The agreement, which covers multiple seasons, establishes The Kingdom Bank as the club's first Official Regional Banking Partner in the Eastern Caribbean. The partnership aims to reach a wide audience through various online and offline initiatives, as reported by Finance Magnates.

West Ham United, with its global fan base, will offer new opportunities for fans across the Eastern Caribbean and beyond. The collaboration emphasizes the club's international reach and appeal.

As part of the deal, The Kingdom Bank customers will have the chance to win matchday hospitality packages, including flights to London and autographed merchandise from the men’s first team. The Kingdom Bank will also become an official partner for the West Ham United Women’s team, further highlighting the growing recognition of women’s sports and the potential for both teams to benefit from the partnership.